Halloween Hockey

Calgary Flames (6-7-0) @ Colorado Avalanche (7-5-1)

8 p.m. MDT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM), Altitude Sports Radio App

The Avalanche concludes its homestand with a game against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. This is the second of three regular-season meetings between the teams in 2026-27, as the Avalanche defeated the Flames 7-3 in Calgary on October 8th, and they’ll play in Alberta on April 8th.

Latest Result (COL): NJD 2, COL 5

Latest Result (CGY): SEA 2, CGY 6

Defended Home Ice

The Avalanche defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-2 at Ball Arena on Wednesday. Gabriel Landeskog, Nazem Kadri, Parker Kelly, Nathan MacKinnon and Jaden Schwartz all scored for Colorado. In net for the Avs, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced. The Devils opened the scoring at 12:21 of the first period when Connor Brown scored a shorthanded goal via a right-circle shot off the rush that took a deflection on its way to the net. Landeskog tied the game on the power play at 10:58 of the middle frame with his fifth goal of the season via a shot from the right doorstep set up by Schwartz’s cross-ice feed. The Avs took a 2-1 lead at 2:45 of the third period when Kadri scored his second goal of the campaign with a shot from the left doorstep set up by Nicolas Roy’s cross-crease pass. Kelly doubled Colorado’s lead at 3:47 of the third frame with his second tally of the season via a right-circle shot off the rush. At 12:00 of the third period, MacKinnon gave the Avs a 4-1 lead with his eighth goal of the season via a breakaway tally after splitting two Devils defenders. Schwartz made it 5-1 for the Avalanche at 12:30 with his fourth goal of the campaign via a shot from the left slot. At 15:35 of the third, Brown made it 5-2 with a backhand shot from the low slot.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon is tied for fifth in the NHL in points (22) and tied for seventh in assists (14).

Toewser Laser

Among NHL defensemen, Devon Toews is tied for third in goals (4) and tied for 10th in points (11).

Good Stick, Lehky

Artturi Lehkonen is tied for fourth in the NHL in goals (10).

Series History

In 138 previous regular-season games against the Flames, the Avalanche has a record of 70-54-8-6. The teams have met once in the playoffs, with the Avalanche defeating the Flames in five games in Round One in 2019.

Two Points at Home

The Flames defeated the Seattle Kraken 6-2 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday. In the first period, Morgan Frost opened the scoring for Calgary at 2:32 with a power-play goal before Seattle’s Frederick Gaudreau tied the game at 11:34. In the middle frame, Aydar Suniev gave the Flames a 2-1 lead at 5:45, Matvei Gridin made it 3-1 on the power play at 8:43 and Joel Farabee put Calgary up 4-1 at 10:40 before Mackie Samoskevich’s power-play goal for Seattle at 18:15 made it 4-2. The Flames took a 6-2 third-period lead after goals from Matt Coronato at 39 seconds and Ryan Strome at 18:14.

Creating Offense Against Calgary

MacKinnon has posted 50 points (21g/29a) in 34 regular-season games against the Flames, along with eight points (3g/5a) in five playoff contests.

Cale Makar has registered 20 points (5g/15a) in 15 regular-season contests against Calgary, in addition to two points (1g/1a) in three playoff games.

Martin Necas has recorded 14 points (6g/8a) in 16 regular-season games against the Flames.

Scoring at the Saddledome

Gridin leads the Flames in goals (5) while ranking third in points (10) and tied for third in assists.

Coronato leads Calgary in assists (11), is tied for the team lead in points (14) and ranks tied for fifth in goals (3).

Farabee is tied for the Flames lead in points (14) while ranking second in assists (10) and tied for second in goals (4).

A Numbers Game

.786

Colorado’s .786 points percentage at home is the fifth best in the NHL this season.

16

MacKinnon’s 16 points (7g/9a) at home this season are the second most in the NHL.

43

The Avalanche leads the NHL with 43 five-on-five goals this season.

Quote That Left a Mark

“I think a lot of guys have chemistry in here. We get the shuffleboard going. Players are all over the place playing with different linemates and you’re able to create some separate chemistry from just your linemates. I think that’s a great part about our team. It gives us that option to put anybody with anybody and that’s hard to defend against.”

-- Nazem Kadri on building team chemistry