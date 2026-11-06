Avalanche Falls to Predators 3-2 in Overtime

How It Happened

Nashville's Ross Colton opened the scoring at 4:01 of the first period via a backhand shot from the low slot.

Blackwood kept the Avs within one with a great save on Daemon Hunt's shot from the left circle at 5:13 of the first period.

The Avalanche tied the game at 9:11 of the opening frame when Jaden Schwartz scored his seventh of the season via a one-timer from the right slot set up by Martin Necas' cross-slot feed.