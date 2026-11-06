Avalanche Falls to Predators 3-2 in Overtime

Picked Up a Point
The Avalanche lost 3-2 in overtime to the Nashville Predators at Ball Arena on Thursday. Jaden Schwartz and Parker Kelly scored for Colorado, while Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 22 shots for the Avs.
Schwartz and Kelly Score for Colorado
The Avalanche lost 3-2 in overtime to the Nashville Predators at Ball Arena on Thursday. Jaden Schwartz and Parker Kelly scored for Colorado, while Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 22 shots for the Avs.
Nashville's Ross Colton opened the scoring at 4:01 of the first period via a backhand shot from the low slot.
Blackwood kept the Avs within one with a great save on Daemon Hunt's shot from the left circle at 5:13 of the first period.
The Avalanche tied the game at 9:11 of the opening frame when Jaden Schwartz scored his seventh of the season via a one-timer from the right slot set up by Martin Necas' cross-slot feed.
Nashville took a 2-1 lead at 14:34 of the middle frame with Vitali Pinchuk's backhand shot from the bottom of the right circle.
Parker Kelly tied the game at 5:08 of the second period with his third goal of the season via a left-circle shot off the rush.
While Nashville was on a power play, Blackwood kept the game tied when he denied Ryan O'Reilly's one-timer from the low slot.
With the teams playing at four-on-four, Blackwood made a huge save on Adam Wilsby's shot from the bottom of the left circle at 7:24 of the third to keep the score tied.
Steven Stamkos scored the game-winning goal on a four-on-three power play at 2:18 of overtime via a left-circle one-timer.
The Avalanche hosts the Detroit Red Wings on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by UCHealth, on Saturday at 7 p.m. MST on Altitude, Altitude+, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM and the Altitude Sports Radio App.