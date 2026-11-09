Devon Toews Gives Back to Colorado Community

On October 30th, Devon Toews gave 22 youth hockey players the surprise of a lifetime. Partnering with the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) Goals & Dreams, Toews donated 22 full sets of hockey gear to children of military families through the United Heroes League.

Military children deal with separation from their parents, who have to miss birthdays, big games and holidays, which is why United Heroes League President Shane Hudella said that this event is a huge morale boost for them and their families.

“For them to just come out for a couple hours and forget about the tough things that you deal with as a military kid, it’s huge for them,” Hudella said. “This is exactly why our mission exists. To give them a boost and say thanks to the kids for their service, too.”

Before the children were surprised with their new gear, they participated in a clinic on the Ball Arena ice with Toews and received a tour of the Avalanche locker room. Next, the children were taken to the visitors’ locker room, a place they thought was just another stop on their tour. It was anything but. Upon entering the room, the children saw lockers filled with their brand-new gear.

This is the third year Toews has partnered with the United Heroes League, which allows military kids to play the game they love.

“It’s a great organization with the United Heroes League, and then being able to partner with NHL[PA]’s Goals & Dreams,” Toews said. “There’s so many good people there, and they’ve been so supportive of this event, and just being able to help military families and kids from military families play hockey. It’s such an expensive sport, so we’re able to lighten that burden a little bit for a few years and give their kids just an awesome day as well.”

Toews said he does this because it’s important to him to help military families.

“I don’t have any [family] in the U.S. Military,” Toews said. “But my wife’s family does. And I have some friends back home (in Canada) that have been in the Canadian Military. So just seeing what they go through to keep us safe and the trials that their [families] have while they’re away and how they get through it and how they manage and be such good people.”

It’s special for Toews to participate in events like these, and he said he was excited to see the smiles on the children’s faces once they received their new gear.

Toews continues to use his platform as a member of the Avalanche to give back to the community and positively impact the lives of others.