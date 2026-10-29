Breaking Down Artturi Lehkonen’s Hot Start

Artturi Lehkonen is off the best start of his career. Through the first 12 games of his season, the Avs winger has posted a career-best 10 goals and 14 points, the former of which leads the team and ranks third in the NHL.

What is the reason for his hot start? Among other things, Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar attributed it to his competitiveness.

“[He] plays way bigger than his size,” Bednar said. “[He] competes extremely hard in the hard areas and in the scoring areas. He’s a guy that wins the bulk of his races, the bulk of his touches [and] the bulk of his battles. That’s why he’s been having success. He’s a super intelligent player, too, and obviously has skill, but that (competitive) aspect of his game is head and shoulders above most players in the League, in my opinion.”

One of those so-called hard areas fits into NHL EDGE’s description of the high-danger area, which is defined as “the area within 29 feet of the center of the goal and bound on both sides by an imaginary line drawn from the face-off dot to 2 feet outside the goal post.”

Of Lehkonen's 10 goals, a co-NHL-leading seven have been from that high-danger area. Additionally, his 15 high-danger shots on goal lead the Avalanche.

“They’re not identical,” Bednar said about Lehkonen’s goals. “But, they’re very similar. It’s in a hard area. It’s winning a battle. His puck decisions are good. And I’ve always felt that he’s like that, just sometimes they (goals) go in a little bit quicker than others.”