Lehkonen's Two Goals, Makar's Four Assist Leads Avalanche Past Flames 5-2

Halloween Highlight

Artturi Lehkonen's multi-goal game and Cale Makar's four-assist contest helped the Avalanche defeat the Calgary Flames 5-2 at Ball Arena on Saturday. Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas and Brock Nelson all added tallies for Colorado, while Devon Toews posted two assists. In net for the Avs, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 of the 27 shots he faced.

“He’s playing really well right now, and that line is humming," Makar said about Lehkonen. "Art’s finding really good spots offensively to put pucks in the net and then facilitate for other guys too. He’s definitely one of the hardest-working guys I know. [He] comes to compete every single day, and he’s getting rewarded right now.”

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 8-5-1.

"I thought the effort was really good," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "I think intentions were right. [The team] played the right way. [The] top line was really good...I thought Blackwood was exceptional. [He] made big saves when we needed it."