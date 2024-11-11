A Meeting with the Predators

Nashville Predators (5-9-1) @ Colorado Avalanche (7-8-0)

7 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude TV, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche will look to extend their home winning streak to three games when they host the Nashville Predators on Monday. This is the second of four meetings between the Central Division rivals as Nashville defeated Colorado 5-2 nine days ago. After tonight's matchup they'll meet two more times, on December 14 in Denver and on February 22 in Nashville.

Latest Result (NSH): UTA 0, NSH 4

Latest Result (COL): CAR 4, COL 6

Hurricanes vs. Avalanche 11.09.24

The Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-4 at Ball Arena on Saturday. Colorado used an avalanche of goals in the second period—five in 9:36 to be exact—to lift the team to victory. Nathan MacKinnon continued his red-hot performances, posting his fourth multi-point game in his last five contests. Carolina took a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Jack Drury at 9:02 of the first period and Jordan Martinook at 4:37 of the second, but the Avalanche responded in a big way. Cale Makar scored his sixth goal of the season and the team’s first short-handed goal since January 24, 2024, at 9:13 of the period with a slap shot from the top of the right circle. Joining his fellow defenseman in scoring, Sam Malinski tied the game with a backhand shot from the doorstep at 10:57. Martin Necas put a temporary halt to the Avalanche’s run with a power-play goal at 12:26 of the second, but the Avalanche would respond again. Colorado tied the game at three at 15:49 when MacKinnon scored his seventh goal of the season with a fantastic rush down the slot. The Avalanche then took a 4-3 lead at 16:42 of the period when Artturi Lehkonen scored his second goal of the season with a net-front deflection. Mikko Rantanen scored the final goal of the middle frame, his seventh of the season, to double Colorado’s lead on the power play at 18:49 with a right-circle wrist shot. After Martinook scored his second of the game at 2:50 of the third period to cut Colorado’s lead to one, the Avalanche held strong. The Avalanche doubled their lead again when Rantanen scored his second of the night on an empty net at 19:10 of the third to seal their victory.

Avs Accomplishments

Colorado’s No. 29, MacKinnon, leads the NHL in points with 29.

Makar leads NHL defensemen in goals (6), assists (18), and points (24). Overall in the league amongst defensemen and forwards, he’s third in the league in points and tied for second in assists.

Rantanen is tied for fourth in the NHL in power-play goals with four.

History

The Avalanche are 41-41-14 in the regular season against Nashville and 6-4 in the playoffs. In eight matchups since the start of the 2022-23 season, the Avalanche are 5-3 against the Predators.

A Big Win Against Utah

The Predators beat the Utah Hockey Club 4-0 on Saturday in Nashville behind 26 saves from Juuse Saros. Filip Forsberg opened the scoring for Nashville with a power-play goal at 2:37 of the first period before Jonathan Marchessault doubled Nashville’s lead on the power play at 11:58 of the opening frame. Forsberg scored his second of the game at 11:05 of the second period and Gustav Nyquist made it a 4-0 game at 18:15 of the third period.

Stats to Know

MacKinnon has posted 42 points (17g/25a) in 35 regular-season games against Nashville including two points (1g/1a) in their first meeting this season.

Makar also recorded a goal and an assist against Nashville earlier this month. He’s registered 22 points (6g/16a) in 12 regular-season contests against the Predators.

Rantanen has posted 27 points (10g/17a) in 25 regular-season games against Nashville including eight points (4g/4a) in their last eight matchups.

Predators by the Numbers

Forsberg leads Nashville in goals with eight and points with 13.

Roman Josi leads the team in assists with nine.

Ryan O’Reilly is second on the team in assists with seven and tied for second in points with 10.

Numbers Game

34.6

The Avalanche’s power play is converting at 34.6%, the second-best rate in the NHL.

25.8

Colorado is allowing 25.8 shots on goal against per game, the third fewest in the NHL.

13

MacKinnon has posted 13 points (2g/11a) in his last five games.

Quote That Left a Mark

“The character in this room is high quality. For us tonight, especially just going down 2-0 to a couple of tough bounces and finding a way to crawl our way back and [scoring] two quick ones was great. It’s just a testament to [the] guys in the room. Nobody got down. Everybody was talkative, so that was good.”

-- Cale Makar on Saturday’s 6-4 win