Mile High Meeting

New Jersey Devils (8-4-0) @ Colorado Avalanche (6-5-1)

7 p.m. MDT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM), Altitude Sports Radio App

The Avalanche returns to Ball Arena and begins a two-game homestand with a matchup against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. This is the second and final regular-season meeting between the teams in 2026-27, as the Devils won 4-3 in New Jersey on October 20th.

Latest Result (COL): COL 2, NSH 6

Latest Result (NJD): NJD 5, DAL 1

Loss in Nashville

The Avalanche lost 6-2 to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday. In the first period, Nashville took a 2-0 lead after a power-play goal from Filip Forsberg from the slot at 4:01 and a tally by Steven Stamkos from above the left goal line at 10:48. Ryan O’Reilly gave Nashville a 3-0 lead on the power play via a backhand shot from the right doorstep at 6:38 of the middle frame before Jack Drury made it 4-0 at 16:16 of the second period via a backhand shot at the doorstep. At 17:29 of the second period, O’Reilly scored a power-play goal to make it 5-0 with a shot from the bottom of the right circle. Artturi Lehkonen put the Avs on the board with his 10th goal of the season at 17:55 of the second period via a shot from the left doorstep off the rush that was set up by Martin Necas’ cross-ice feed. Colorado made it a 5-2 game at 2:43 of the third period when Devon Toews scored his fourth goal of the season via a left-circle shot off the rush. Stamkos gave the Predators a 6-2 lead on a five-on-three power play at 10:24 of the third period via a shot from the left goal line.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon is tied for fourth in the NHL in points (21) and tied for fifth in assists (14).

Good Stick, Lehky

Lehkonen is third in the NHL in goals (10).

Toewser Laser

Among NHL defensemen, Toews ranks tied for second in goals (4) and tied for 10th in points (10).

Series History

In 49 previous regular-season games against the Devils, the Avalanche has a record of 25-19-3-2. The teams have met once in the playoffs, with Colorado defeating New Jersey in seven games in the 2001 Stanley Cup Final.

Two Points in Texas

The Devils defeated the Dallas Stars 5-1 at American Airlines Center on Tuesday. In net for New Jersey, Connor Hellebuyck stopped 17 of the 18 shots he faced. In the first period, Nico Hischier opened the scoring for the Devils at 2:41 before doubling New Jersey’s lead at 38 seconds of the middle frame. Jesper Boqvist gave the Devils a 3-0 lead at 11:45 of the second period before Justin Hryckowian put Dallas on the board at 16:08 of the middle frame. The Devils took a 5-1 lead after goals from Luke Hughes at 16:36 of the middle frame and Jack Hughes at 13:15 of the third period.

Finding the Net Against New Jersey

MacKinnon has posted 26 points (12g/14a) in 24 games against the Devils.

In 11 contests against New Jersey, Makar has registered 17 points (2g/15a).

Lehkonen has recorded 14 points (7g/7a) in 22 games against the Devils.

Creating Goals in the Garden State

Jack Hughes leads the Devils in points (14) and assists (10) while ranking tied for third in goals (4).

Hischier leads the Devils in goals (7) and ranks fourth in points (9).

Jesper Bratt is second on the Devils in points (11) and assists (9).

A Numbers Game

5.00

Colorado has posted an NHL-best 5.00 goals per game at home this season.

2.50

MacKinnon leads NHL players with 2.50 points per game at home in 2026-27.

6

Lehkonen and MacKinnon are tied for third in the NHL with six goals at home this season.

Quote That Left a Mark

“Good news is we have a pretty quick turnaround. A couple days. You lose 6-2 to a division opponent, it’s not a good feeling. Gotta let that sink in and [take a] good look at ourselves, and be ready to go coming in on Wednesday.”

-- Gabriel Landeskog on the team reframing its mindset ahead of Wednesday’s game

Wordle: I didn't get it today. I have never heard of this word.