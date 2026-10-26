Avalanche Falls to Predators 6-2

Defeat in Nashville
The Avalanche lost 6-2 to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday. Artturi Lehkonen and Devon Toews scored for Colorado, while Martin Necas posted two assists.
Lehkonen and Toews Score for Colorado
The Avalanche lost 6-2 to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday. Artturi Lehkonen and Devon Toews scored for Colorado, while Martin Necas posted two assists.
Scott Wedgewood made his first save of the night in a key spot when he denied Matthew Wood's chance from the left slot at 2:00 of the opening frame.
Nashville's Filip Forsberg opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 4:01 of the first period via a shot from the high slot.
Stamkos gave the Predators a 2-0 lead at 10:48 of the first period with a shot from below the left circle.
At 6:38 of the second period, Nashville took a 3-0 lead when Ryan O'Reilly scored a power-play goal with a backhand shot from the right doorstep.
Jack Drury made it 4-0 Nashville at 16:36 of the middle frame with a backhand shot from the doorstep.
The Predators took a 5-0 lead on the power play at 17:29 of the middle frame when O'Reilly scored via a shot from the bottom of the right circle.
Lehkonen put the Avs on the board at 17:55 of the second period with his 10th goal of the season via a shot from the doorstep off the rush set up by Necas' cross-ice feed.
While the teams were playing at four-on-four, Colorado made it 5-2 at 2:43 of the third period when Toews scored his fourth goal of the season via a left-circle shot off the rush.
Stamkos gave Nashville a 6-2 lead with a five-on-three power-play goal via a shot from above the left goal line at 10:24 of the third period.
The Avalanche hosts the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7 p.m. MDT on Altitude, Altitude+, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM and the Altitude Sports Radio App.