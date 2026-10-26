Avalanche Falls to Predators 6-2

How It Happened

Scott Wedgewood made his first save of the night in a key spot when he denied Matthew Wood's chance from the left slot at 2:00 of the opening frame.

Nashville's Filip Forsberg opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 4:01 of the first period via a shot from the high slot.

Stamkos gave the Predators a 2-0 lead at 10:48 of the first period with a shot from below the left circle.

At 6:38 of the second period, Nashville took a 3-0 lead when Ryan O'Reilly scored a power-play goal with a backhand shot from the right doorstep.

Jack Drury made it 4-0 Nashville at 16:36 of the middle frame with a backhand shot from the doorstep.

The Predators took a 5-0 lead on the power play at 17:29 of the middle frame when O'Reilly scored via a shot from the bottom of the right circle.

Lehkonen put the Avs on the board at 17:55 of the second period with his 10th goal of the season via a shot from the doorstep off the rush set up by Necas' cross-ice feed.