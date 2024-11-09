A Clash with the Canes

Carolina Hurricanes (10-2-0) @ Colorado Avalanche (6-8-0)

7 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude TV, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche begin their final multi-game homestand of November against the Carolina Hurricanes on Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by UCHealth. This is the first of two meetings between the clubs this season, as they’ll meet in Raleigh on December 5.

Latest Result (CAR): PIT 1, CAR 5

Latest Result (COL): COL 0, WPG 1

Avalanche vs. Jets 11.07.24 Recap

The Avalanche lost to the Jets 1-0 in Winnipeg on Thursday. The Jets scored the game’s lone goal at 1:06 of the first period when Gabriel Vilardi finished off a centering pass from Mark Scheifele. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 27 of 28 Jets shots in the game. Additionally, Colorado's penalty kill went 2/2.

Avs Accomplishments

Nathan MacKinnon is second in the NHL in points with 25 and leads the league in assists with 19.

Cale Makar is tied for third in the NHL in points with 23 and is tied for second in assists with 18.

Nikolai Kovalenko’s six points (2g/4a) are tied for fifth among rookies and Ivan Ivan’s five points (3g/2a) are seventh.

History

In 42 previous matchups, all in the regular season, the Avalanche hold a 25-11-6 record against the Hurricanes. The Avalanche split the season series with the Hurricanes in 2023-24 and are 4-2 since the start of the 2021-22 season.

Prolific Against Pittsburgh

The Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 in Raleigh on Thursday. Jordan Martinook put Carolina on the board at 24 seconds of the opening frame before Jack Roslovic made it a 2-0 game at 8:47 of the first period. Roslovic scored his second of the game to put the Hurricanes ahead 3-0 at 9:27 of the second period before Jaccob Slavin extended their lead to four with a goal at 13:52 of the middle frame. In the third period, Eric Robinson put Carolina up 5-0 at 2:07 before Pittsburgh scored its lone goal of the game, courtesy of Blake Lizotte at 5:08.

Stats to Know

MacKinnon has posted 18 points (6g/12a) in 19 games against Carolina and posted two points (1g/1a) in two games last season.

Artturi Lehkonen has recorded 10 points (3g/7a) in 16 contests against the Hurricanes including four points (1g/3a) in a pair of matchups in 2023-24.

Mikko Rantanen has registered 12 points (5g/7a) in 14 games against Carolina including a goal in two games last season.

Hurricanes by the Numbers

Martin Necas leads Carolina in points with 21 and assists with 14.

Roslovic leads the team in goals with nine while Necas is second on the team with seven.

Shayne Gostisbehere leads Hurricanes defensemen in points with nine (4g/5a).

Numbers Game

3

Rantanen is three points from tying Teppo Numminen for 8th-most all-time among Finnish-born players.

131

The Avalanche have recorded 131 shots on goal from high-danger areas, which is the third-highest mark in the NHL.

44.4

The Avalanche have the puck in their offensive zone for 44.4% of the time, which is the second highest in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

“The competitiveness and the work ethic that you want to see on a nightly basis, it was there all night for us. We made some mistakes. It wasn’t perfect certainly, but like I said I think if we play with that kind of determination on a nightly basis and that type of detail, we’ll get the results we want more times than not.”

-- Jared Bednar on the team’s performance against the Jets on Thursday