Battling Back at Ball: Avalanche Look to Even Series in Game Four

Colorado will attempt to even the series at two games apiece on Monday night against Dallas at Ball Arena at 7:30 p.m. MT. The Avalanche dropped Game Three at home to the Stars, their first loss in these playoffs at home. Throughout the 41 home games of the regular season, the Avs lost ten of those contests, and only three times during the regular season did they lose consecutive contests at home.

ROUND 2 SCHEDULE VS. DALLAS

May 7 at Dallas - Game One: Result COL: 4 DAL: 3 (OT)

May 9 at Dallas - Game Two: Result DAL: 5 COL: 3

May 11 vs. Dallas - Game Three: Result DAL: 4 COL: 1

May 13 vs. Dallas - Game Four: (ESPN, Sportsnet, TVAS)

May 15 at Dallas - Game Five: (ESPN, Sportsnet, TVAS)

May 17 vs. Dallas - Game 6: TBD*

May 19 at Dallas - Game 7: TBD*

*If necessary

REGULAR SEASON RESULTS VS. DALLAS

Nov. 18 at Dallas (W, 6-3)

Jan. 4 at Dallas (W, 5-4 OT)

Feb. 27 vs. Dallas ( W, 5-1)

Apr. 7 vs. Dallas (L, 7-4)

STARSTRUCK

The Avalanche fell to the Stars 4-1 on Saturday night at Ball Arena. With just under a minute and a half to go in the opening frame, Logan Stankoven tallied his first career playoff goal to give the Stars the early lead. The Avalanche responded in the second period with Mikko Rantanen slamming a loose puck into the back of the net that began with Nathan MacKinnon knifing through the slot to get a shot on net. Later on, Tyler Seguin finished off an odd-man rush opportunity for Dallas to give them a 2-1 lead heading into the second intermission. Dallas would secure their victory with two empty-net goals coming from Seguin and Stankoven.

FINDING THE STAT SHEET

Rantanen registered his third goal and 12th point of the playoffs to jump into a tie for the team lead in scoring. The winger’s next point will be the 100th of his postseason career.

MacKinnon now sits at the top of the Avs points leaderboard this postseason by picking up an assist. It was the 65th of his career and he will enter Game Four one helper back of Rantanen for the third-most in Avalanche/Nordiques history.

Devon Toews notched the secondary assist on Rantanen’s goal, his 28th with the Avalanche to pass Rob Blake for the fourth-most by an Avalanche/Nordiques defenseman.

Game Three marked Toews’ 75th career Stanley Cup Playoff game and he holds a career 11g/40a scoring line. He’s the 32nd defenseman in NHL history to record at least 50 points within his first 75 or fewer Stanley Cup Playoff contests.

WAY OF THE AVALANCHE: ROUND ONE RESULTS

The Avalanche defeated the Winnipeg Jets in Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, 4-1.

Apr. 21 at Winnipeg; L 7-6

Apr. 23 at Winnipeg; W 5-2

Apr. 26 vs. Winnipeg; W 6-2

Apr. 28 vs. Winnipeg; W 5-1

Apr. 30 at Winnipeg; W 6-3

POSTSEASON LEADERS

4.50

The Avalanche lead the NHL in goals per game this postseason, averaging 4.50. Colorado has led all postseason teams in that category in three of the past four playoffs (Vegas 2022-23).

7

Josh Manson is tied with Chris Tanev and Gustav Forsling for the league lead these playoffs in plus-minus with a +7 rating.

12

Rantanen, MacKinnon, and Cale Makar each have posted 12 points this postseason, which ranks tied for fifth in the NHL. The trio’s nine assists rank tied for fourth.

QUOTE THAT LEFT A MARK

“We did a lot of good things that game. You [You’ve] got to get more than one to win a lot of games in this league. The margin for error between winning and losing is so slim and when you get to playoffs it's even slimmer. We made a couple of mistakes and they capitalize and we didn’t get enough traffic and bury our chances.”

- Colorado D Devon Toews on Game 3