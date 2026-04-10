Blackwood Records 28 Saves as Avalanche Defeats Flames 3-1 to Clinch Presidents' Trophy

Landeskog, Necas and MacKinnon Score for Colorado

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By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced to help the Avalanche defeat the Calgary Flames 3-1 at Ball Arena on Tuesday to clinch the Presidents' Trophy. Gabriel Landeskog Martin Necas each scored a goal for Colorado, while Nathan MacKinnon set a new career high in goals and posted a pair of assists.

“We’re not going to celebrate too much," Landeskog said about clinching the Presidents' Trophy. "It’s obviously an accomplishment. We had a good regular season. You’re the top team after 82 games, but at the end of the day, going into the playoffs it doesn’t really mean much. Everybody’s going to start fresh, everybody’s starting 0-0, and get a chance to prove yourselves again. I think if anything. it fuels us knowing that we’ve won a lot of hockey games in a lot of different ways. I think that’s important to remember. You’re not winning the Presidents’ Trophy if you haven’t been finding ways to win hockey games. We’ll enjoy it tonight and move forward.”

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 52-16-10.

 “Buy-in," Josh Manson said about what was working for the team defensively. "Buying into the reloads, staying above, and having enough D, and not making it easy. It’s fun to play against teams when we don’t get above the puck because as D, you can join on breakouts. When you stay committed to that, it’s a frustrating thing to play against and then you just stay patient.”

How It Happened

Landeskog opened the scoring on the power play at 18:44 of the first period with his 13th goal of the season via a shot from the right doorstep set up by MacKinnon's cross-crease feed.

At 15:01 of the second period, Necas doubled Colorado's lead with his 38th goal of the season via a shot from the right doorstep after splitting two Flames defenders with a toe drag and outwaiting Calgary goaltender Dustin Wolf.

While Calgary's net was empty, Tyson Gross put the Flames on the board at 17:08 of the third period via a backhand shot from the doorstep.

The Flames momentarily tied the game at 18:12 of the third period, but the goal was taken off the board after a successful Avs challenge for offside.

MacKinnon gave the Avs a 3-1 lead at 19:05 of the third period and set a new single-season career high with his 52nd goal of the season via a net-front deflection on an empty net.

Next Up

The Avalanche concludes its two-game homestand on Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights at 6 p.m. MT on ABC, the ESPN App and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

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