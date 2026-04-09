Clash with Calgary

Calgary Flames (32-36-9) @ Colorado Avalanche (51-16-10)

7 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: KUSA-9, KTVD-20, Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

After clinching the Central Division and the Western Conference’s top seed on Tuesday, the Avalanche begins a two-game homestand against the Calgary Flames on Thursday. This is the second of three regular-season meetings between the teams, as the Avs defeated the Flames 9-2 on March 30th in Denver, and they’ll play in Calgary on April 14th.

Latest Result (COL): COL 3, STL 1

Latest Result (CGY): CGY 3, DAL 4 (OT)

Success in St. Louis

Valeri Nichushkin scored twice and Martin Necas added a tally to help the Avs clinch the Central Division and the Western Conference’s top seed as it defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-1 at Enterprise Center on Tuesday. In net for the Avs, Scott Wedgewood stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced. Nichushkin opened the scoring at 16:11 of the first period with his 16th goal of the season via a net-front deflection on Devon Toews’ shot from the point. Necas doubled Colorado’s lead at 19:32 of the first period with his 37th goal of the season via a shot from the right doorstep set up by Nathan MacKinnon’s feed. The Avs took a 3-0 lead at 1:40 of the second period when Nichushkin scored a shorthanded goal with his 17th tally of the season via a between-the-legs shot from the right doorstep on a partial breakaway set up by Brock Nelson’s feed. Robert Thomas put the Blues on the board at 15:38 of the second period via a shot from the right doorstep off the rush.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (51) while ranking third in points (123) and assists (72).

Wedgewall

Among goaltenders with at least 24 games played, Wedgewood leads the NHL in save percentage (.918) and goals-against average (2.10).

Marty Party

Necas is ninth in the NHL in points (95).

Series History

In 135 previous regular-season games against the Flames, the Avalanche has a record of 67-54-8-6. The teams have met once in the playoffs, with the Avalanche defeating the Flames in five games in the 2019 Western Conference First Round.

Defeat in Dallas

The Flames lost 4-3 in overtime to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday. In the second period, Justin Hryckowian gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 4:30 before Calgary made it 2-1 after goals from Joel Farabee at 12:38 and Yegor Sharangovich at 18:52. The Flames took a 3-1 lead when Zayne Parekh scored a power-play goal at 26 second of the third period. Dallas tied the game after third-period goals from Wyatt Johnston at 1:16 and Jason Robertson at 4:51. Johnston scored the game-winning goal with a power-play tally at 3:39 of overtime.

Contributing Offense Against Calgary

MacKinnon has posted 43 points (18g/25a) in 31 regular-season games against the Flames, in addition to eight points (3g/5a) in five playoff contests.

Gabriel Landeskog has recorded 23 points (8g/15a) in 30 regular-season contests against Calgary, along with four points (1g/3a) in five playoff games.

Necas has registered 10 points (5g/5a) in 13 games against the Flames.

Flames’ Scorers

Matt Coronato is tied for first on the Flames in points (41) while ranking second in assists (24) and fourth in goals (17).

Morgan Frost leads the Flames in goals (21) while ranking tied for first in points (41) and third in assists (20).

Mikael Backlund leads the Flames in assists (25) while ranking tied for first in points (41) and fifth in goals (16).

A Numbers Game

92.3%

Colorado’s 92.3% mark on the penalty kill since March 11th is the best in the NHL.

4

Toews’ four assists in April lead the Avalanche.

73

Necas’ 73 even-strength points are the sixth most in the NHL this season.

Quote That Left a Mark

"[Our] goals for us started with winning the division, the conference [and we] still need another win to get first overall [in the NHL], and we'd be crazy not to chase that at this point. It's important. If you get to where you want to go you, might as well try and get your home ice, especially after a season like this. So, it feels great. We're not throwing parades or that kind of stuff yet, but we're happy with where we're at. We should celebrate it a little bit, because it's a big goal of ours to start the year. And now we've accomplished part of it and we'll stay focused here. We have five games to go, and [we'll] keep working on our and dialing in some things so we feel really good about our game going into the playoffs."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the Avalanche clinching the Central Division and the Western Conference’s top seed