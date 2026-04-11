A Visit from Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights (36-26-17) @ Colorado Avalanche (52-16-10)

6 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: ABC, ESPN App | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche concludes its two-game homestand when it hosts the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. This is the final Heritage Series game of the season, as the Avs will don its Nordiques jerseys for the last time in 2025-26. Saturday’s contest is the third and final regular-season meeting between the Avalanche and Golden Knights, as Colorado won 4-2 in Las Vegas on October 31st and 6-5 in a shootout in Nevada on December 27th.

Latest Result (COL): CGY 1, COL 3

Latest Result (VGK): VGK 3, SEA 4 (SO)

Two Points on Thursday

The Avalanche defeated the Calgary Flames 3-1 at Ball Arena on Thursday to clinch the Presidents’ Trophy. Gabriel Landeskog, Martin Necas and Nathan MacKinnon each scored a goal for Colorado, while Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced in net. The Avs opened the scoring on the power play at 18:44 of the first period when Landeskog scored his 13th goal of the season via a shot from the right doorstep set up by MacKinnon’s cross-crease feed. Necas doubled Colorado’s lead at 15:01 of the second period with his 38th goal of the season via a shot from the right doorstep after making a toe-drag move to split two Flames defenders. With Calgary’s net empty, Tyson Gross put the Flames on the board at 17:08 of the third period via a backhand shot from the doorstep. Calgary momentarily tied the game with a goal at 18:12 of the third period, but the tally was taken off the board after a success Avs challenge for offside. MacKinnon gave the Avs a 3-1 lead at 19:05 of the third period with his career-best 52nd goal of the season via a net-front deflection on an empty net.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (52) while ranking third in points (126) and assists (74).

Wedgewall

Among goaltenders with at least 24 games played this season, Scott Wedgewood leads the NHL in save percentage (.918) and goals-against average (2.10).

Marty Party

Necas is tied for seventh in the NHL in points (98).

Series History

In 30 regular-season games against the Golden Knights, the Avalanche has a record of 18-10-2. The teams have met in one playoff series in addition to a 2020 Western Conference Round Robin game.

A Shootout in Seattle

The Golden Knights lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena. Mark Stone opened the scoring for Vegas with a goal at 10:04 of the first period and doubled the Golden Knights’ lead on the power play at 55 seconds of the middle frame. Jared McCann put the Kraken on the board with a power-play goal at 17:54 of the second period. In the third period, Brett Howden gave the Golden Knights a 3-1 lead at 1:11 before the Kraken tied the game after tallies from Berkly Catton at 6:11 and Bobby McMann at 9:16. In the fifth round of the shootout, Catton scored the game-winning goal for the Kraken.

Creating Goals Against the Golden Knights

MacKinnon has posted 30 points (8g/22a) in 30 regular-season games against the Golden Knights, in addition to seven points (3g/4a) in seven playoff contests.

Necas has recorded 11 points (5g/6a) in 12 contests against Vegas.

Brock Nelson has registered 12 points (8g/4a) in 17 games against the Golden Knights.

Lighting the Lamp in Las Vegas

Jack Eichel leads the Golden Knights in points (83) and assists (58) while ranking third in goals (25).

Pavel Dorofeyev leads Vegas in goals (35) and ranks fourth in assists (62).

Mitch Marner is second on the Golden Knights in points (78) and assists (55) while ranking fifth in goals (23).

A Numbers Game

20

MacKinnon’s 20 games this season with at least three points are the most in the NHL.

51

Colorado’s 51 goals allowed since March 1st are tied for the second fewest in the NHL.

27.1%

The Avalanche’s 27.1% mark on the power play since March 1st ranks sixth in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

“We’re not going to celebrate too much. It’s obviously an accomplishment. We had a good regular season. You’re the top team after 82 games, but at the end of the day, going into the playoffs it doesn’t really mean much. Everybody’s going to start fresh, everybody’s starting 0-0, and get a chance to prove yourselves again. I think if anything. it fuels us knowing that we’ve won a lot of hockey games in a lot of different ways. I think that’s important to remember. You’re not winning the Presidents’ Trophy if you haven’t been finding ways to win hockey games. We’ll enjoy it tonight and move forward.”

-- Gabriel Landeskog on the Avalanche clinching the Presidents' Trophy