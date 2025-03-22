Saturday Showcase in Montreal

Colorado Avalanche (42-25-3) @ Montreal Canadiens (33-27-8)

5 p.m. MT | Bell Centre | Watch: My20, Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche conclude their three-game road trip with a highly anticipated hockey night in Canada matchup with the Montreal Canadiens, who are fighting for a playoff spot.

Latest Result (COL): COL 5, OTT 1

Latest Result (MTL): MTL 3, NYI 4 (OT)

Scoring Against the Senators

Brock Nelson scored his first two goals as an Av to help Colorado defeat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 at Candian Tire Centre on Thursday. Jonathan Drouin, Ross Colton and Cale Makar each posted two points while Scott Wedgewood made 15 saves on 16 shots for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon opened the scoring at 10:29 of the first period with his 28th goal of the season via a wrist shot from the slot. Nelson doubled Colorado’s lead at 11:28 of the first period with his 21st goal of the year via a left-circle wrist shot set up by Sam Malinski’s saucer pass. At 14:23 of the first period, Makar gave the Avs a 3-0 lead on the power play with his 26th goal of the season via a wrist shot from the point. That marked Makar’s 40th-career power-play goal, which sets a new franchise record among defensemen. Joel Kiviranta scored his 16th goal of the season to put the Burgundy and Blue up 4-0 at 17:29 of the first period via a turnaround shot from the low slot. Nelson extended Colorado’s lead to five on the power play with his second goal of the game and 22nd of the season at 1:54 of the middle frame via a net-front deflection on Artturi Lehkonen’s shot. Ottawa’s Dylan Cozens put his team on the board with a power-play goal at 15:59 of the third period to spoil what would have been Wedgewood’s well-deserved shutout.

Among the League’s Best

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in points (105) and assists (77).

All Hail Cale

Makar leads NHL defensemen in points (81), goals (26) and assists (55). Among all NHL skaters, he’s seventh in assists and ninth in points.

A Marty Party

Martin Necas is 10th in the NHL in assists (51).

History

In 40 previous regular-season matchups against the Canadiens, the Avalanche are 24-12-4. In their only previous meeting this season, the Canadiens defeated the Avalanche 2-1 in a shootout on January 4th in Denver.

Extra Hockey on Long Island

The Canadiens lost 4-3 in overtime to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday. In the first period, New York’s Anthony Duclair opened the scoring on the power play at 5:37 before Montreal’s Joshua Roy tied the game at 11:58. At 16:40 of the second period, the Islanders took a 2-1 lead on the power play courtesy of a goal from Simon Holmstrom. Bo Horvat gave the Islanders a 3-1 lead at 2:31 of the third period but Montreal’s Patrik Laine answered with a power-play goal at 4:32. Brendan Gallagher tied the game for Montreal at 14:16 of the third period. At 3:37 of overtime, Horvat scored his second of the game to give the Islanders the victory.

Highlights Against the Habs

MacKinnon has posted 17 points (7g/10a) in 18 games against Montreal.

In eight games against the Canadiens, Makar has recorded 10 points (2g/8a).

Devon Toews has registered nine points (1g/8a) in 11 games against the Canadiens.

Canadiens’ Contributors

Nick Suzuki leads Montreal in points (71) and assists (50) while being second in goals (21).

Cole Caufield leads the Canadiens in goals (33) while being second in points (61) and third in assists (28).

Lane Hutson is third on the team in points (53) and assists (48). Hutson leads NHL rookies in points and assists.

A Numbers Game

2

Makar became the second defensemen since the start of the 1994-95 season to post two seasons of at least 26 goals, joining Brent Burns.

8

Makar became the eighth defensemen in league history to record at least three 80-point seasons.

12

Colorado’s 12 wins in regulation or overtime since February 1st are tied for the most in the league during that span.

Quote That Left a Mark

"We've been doing a good job of getting the wins. The results have been coming for us. But it's because number one, we're committed to what we're doing right now, there's no question. We understand the importance of dialing in our game down the stretch run here getting ready for playoffs. And number two, the players that we added at the deadline are making a huge difference. It's skilled and experienced guys with good size and ability in the middle of the ice. You add Nelson, you add [Charlie] Coyle, we added Jack Drury before that and then [Ryan] Lindgren on the back end helps us. So solidifying that position, the center position, to play low in our zone, to add a few defensemen here to give us some depth in case we're missing guys, it's been huge for us."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the team’s recent play and the players they’ve acquired mid-season