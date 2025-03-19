A Tilt in Toronto

Colorado Avalanche (41-24-3) @ Toronto Maple Leafs (40-24-3)

5 p.m. MT | Scotiabank Arena | Watch: TNT, Max | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche embark on a Canadian road trip that begins with a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Latest Result (COL): DAL 3, COL 4 (OT)

Latest Result (TOR): CGY 2, TOR 6

Matinee Mayhem

Cale Makar scored the overtime-winner to help the Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Sunday at Ball Arena. In addition to Makar’s three points, Valeri Nichushkin and Jonathan Drouin each tallied two points. In net for Colorado, Scott Wedgewood made 19 saves including several incredible stops. The Stars opened the scoring courtesy of a goal from Jason Robertson at 4:10 of the first period assisted by Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen. At 14:09 of the first, Martin Necas tied the game on the power play with his 23rd goal of the season via a net-front deflection on Makar’s shot from the point. Nichushkin gave the Avs a 2-1 lead at 6:24 of the second period with his 17th goal of the season via a right-circle wrist shot through Brock Nelson’s net-front screen. Drouin doubled Colorado’s lead with his 10th goal of the season at 17:19 of the second period via a right-circle one-timer. With the secondary assist on the goal, Nichushkin picked up the 300th point of his career. The Stars cut their deficit in half with a goal from Mavrik Bourque at 14:12 of the third period. Matt Duchene tied the game when he scored at 14:32 of the third period. At 34 seconds of overtime, Makar scored his 25th goal of the season off the rush with a right-circle wrist shot.

Avs at the Peak

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in points (103) and assists (76).

All Hail Cale

Makar leads NHL defensemen in points (78), goals (25) and assists (53). Among all NHL skaters, he’s seventh in assists and 10th in points.

A Marty Party

Necas is tied for 10th in the NHL in assists (50).

History

In 45 previous regular-season games against the Maple Leafs, the Avalanche are 24-18-3. In their first meeting this season, the Avalanche won 7-4 on March 8th in Denver.

Extinguished the Flames

The Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 6-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Monday. In net for Toronto, Joseph Woll stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced. In the first period, Toronto’s Max Domi opened the scoring at 1:47 before Calgary’s Rasmus Andersson tied the game at 19:13. In the second period, William Nylander gave the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead on the power play at 1:39 before Nicholas Robertson doubled their lead at 9:34. Auston Matthews scored two second-period power-play goals at 15:41 and 18:54 to put Toronto up 5-1. In the third period, Bobby McMann gave Toronto a 6-1 lead at 3:03 before Kevin Bahl scored for Calgary at 19:12.

Turning It Up Against Toronto

MacKinnon has posted 23 points (10g/13a) in 21 games against the Maple Leafs.

In nine games against Toronto, Makar has recorded six points (1g/5a).

Nichushkin has registered 11 points (7g/4a) in 11 games against the Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs’ Leaders

Mitch Marner leads the Maple Leafs in points (82) and assists (61) while being fifth in goals (21).

Nylander leads the Maple Leafs in goals (38) and is second in points (71) while being third in assists (33).

Matthews is second on the Maple Leafs in assists (34) while being third in points (60) and goals (26).

A Numbers Game

3.34

The Avalanche have scored 3.34 goals per game this season which is the fifth most in the league.

2.27

Since December 7th, the Avalanche have allowed 2.27 goals per game, which is the second fewest in the NHL in that span.

25:37

Makar’s 25:37 of time on ice per game is the second most in the NHL behind Columbus’ Zach Werenski (27:00).

Quote That Left a Mark

"[Wedgewood has] been awesome for us. And we're very fortunate to have two really good goalies and lean on them when we need to. But [Wedgewood has] held us in the last couple games he's played, that's for sure."

-- Cale Makar on Scott Wedgewood’s recent performances