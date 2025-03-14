Skating in the Saddledome

Colorado Avalanche (39-24-3) @ Calgary Flames (30-23-11)

7 p.m. MT | Scotiabank Saddledome | Watch: My20, Altitude2, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (950 AM)

After a hard-fought game in Minnesota on Tuesday, the Avalanche wrap up a two-game road trip against the Calgary Flames. This is the second of three matchups between the teams this season, as they’ll meet again in Denver on March 31st.

Latest Result (COL): COL 1, MIN 2 (SO)

Latest Result (CGY): VAN 4, CGY 3 (SO)

Picked Up a Point

The Avalanche lost 2-1 in a shootout to the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday. Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves on 23 shots for Colorado while Joel Kiviranta extended his goal streak to four games. Minnesota’s Mats Zuccarello opened the scoring at 11:01 of the second period. With his 15th goal of the season, Kiviranta tied the game at 14:20 of the third period via a deflection on Samuel Girard’s backhand shot. In the shootout, Minnesota’s Zuccarello and Matt Boldy both scored to win the game.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in points (102) and assists (75).

All Hail Cale

Cale Makar leads NHL defensemen in points (75), goals (24) and assists (51). Among all NHL skaters, he’s ninth in points and tied for seventh in assists.

A Marty Party

Martin Necas is 10th in the NHL in assists (50).

History

In 132 previous regular-season games against the Flames, the Avalanche are 65-54-13. The last time these teams met, the Avalanche won 4-2 on February 6th in Calgary. In their one playoff meeting, the Avs beat the Flames in five games in the 2019 First Round.

Shootout at the Saddledome

The Flames lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday. Vancouver’s Pius Suter opened the scoring at 13:33 of the first period before former Av Nazem Kadri tied the game for Calgary at 17:53 of the opening frame. In the second period, Jake DeBrusk gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead on the power-play at 10:32 before Jonathan Huberdeau scored two power-play goals at 13:58 and 16:01 to put the Flames ahead 3-2. Vancouver center Elias Pettersson tied the game at 13:16 of the third period. In the shootout, Conor Garland won it for Vancouver in the fourth round.

On Fire Against the Flames

MacKinnon has posted 39 points (17g/22a) in 28 regular-season games against the Flames in addition to eight points (3g/5a) in five playoff contests.

In 10 regular-season games against his hometown team, Makar has registered 10 points (2g/8a) as well as two points (1g/1a) in three playoff contests.

Devon Toews has recorded nine assists in 12 regular-season games against the Flames.

Calgary’s Contributors

Huberdeau leads Calgary in goals (24) and is tied for first in points (48) while being third in assists (24).

Kadri is tied for the team lead in points (48) while being second in goals (23) and assists (25).

Mackenzie Weegar leads the Flames in assists (31) and is third on the team in points (38).

A Numbers Game

55

Since Scott Wedgewood made his Avs debut on December 2nd, Colorado has posted 55 points (26-12-3), the fourth most in the NHL during that span.

8

Necas’ eight game-winning goals this season are tied for the third most in the NHL.

25

Artturi Lehkonen’s 25 even-strength goals this season are a career-high and tied for the seventh most in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

“It’s just highly consistent. That’s what it is. Like he’s a good player on both sides of the puck. He’s learned over the last couple years with us that he’s got more ability with the puck than maybe he showed earlier in his career. He’s willing to play and skate with the puck more and he’s got a little bit more confidence. But it’s the consistency that I love about him because I know exactly what to expect from him on a nightly basis. He’s getting deployed in multiple situations now for our team and he’s a trusted player. It’s a great job by him just growing his game and adding different tools to his toolbox.”

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on Joel Kiviranta’s play this season