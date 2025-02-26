Dancing with the Devils

New Jersey Devils (32-21-6) @ Colorado Avalanche (33-24-2)

7:30 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: My20, Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

After a two-game road trip, the Avalanche return to Ball Arena to conclude their season series with the New Jersey Devils. The Avalanche host Pride Night to kick off their six-game homestand.

Latest Result (COL): COL 1, STL 3

Latest Result (NJD): NJD 5, NSH 0

A Loss in St. Louis

The Avalanche lost 3-1 to the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Sunday. Cale Makar recorded the 400th regular-season point of his career with an assist on Devon Toews’ seventh goal of the season at 7:49 of the first period. Makar became the third-fastest defenseman in league history to reach that mark (374 games) and the first blueliner in franchise history to do so. In the second period, the Blues scored three goals courtesy of Brayden Schenn at 10:45, Colton Parayko at 14:13 and Dylan Holloway at 19:50 to take a 3-1 lead.

Avs at the Peak

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in points (87) and assists (66).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Makar is first in points (64) and goals (22) while being tied for third in assists (42).

A Marty Party

Martin Necas is tied for eighth in the NHL in assists (44).

History

In 45 previous regular-season contests against the Devils, the Avalanche are 23-18-4, including a 4-0 win in Newark on December 8, 2024 where Scott Wedgewood picked up the shutout. The teams have met once in the playoffs, with the Avalanche defeating the Devils 4-3 in the 2001 Stanley Cup.

A Win for the Devils

The Devils beat the Nashville Predators 5-0 at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday. In net for New Jersey, Nico Daws posted a 29-save shutout. Ondrej Palat opened the scoring for New Jersey at 13:45 of the first period. In the second period, Dougie Hamilton gave the Devils a 2-0 lead at 9:14 and Seamus Casey made it 3-0 at 14:28. Stefan Noesen gave the Devils a 4-0 lead at 5:06 of the third period before Tomas Tatar made it 5-0 at 9:27.

Notching Points Against New Jersey

In 20 games against the Devils, MacKinnon has posted 19 points (7g/12a).

Makar has recorded eight points (2g/6a) in seven games against New Jersey.

In 17 regular-season games against the Devils, Necas has registered 12 points (4g/8a) in addition to three goals in five playoff games.

Newark’s Stars

Jack Hughes leads the Devils in goals (26), is tied for first in points (68) and second in assists (42).

Jesper Bratt leads New Jersey in assists (51), is tied for first in points (68) and fourth in goals (17).

Nico Hischier is second on the Devils in goals (24), third in points (46) and fifth in assists (22).

A Numbers Game

.916

Mackenzie Blackwood’s .916 save percentage is tied for the sixth best among goalies with at least 20 games played this season.

1.07

Makar’s 1.07 points per game for his career are the third-most among defensemen in league history who’ve played at least 150 games.

14

MacKinnon is 14 points away from becoming the 100th player in NHL history to record 1,000 career points.

Quote That Left a Mark

“I think it’s important. It’s obviously an important part of our season, right? Especially coming off a couple [of] road losses. It’s important that we play well and it’s going to be important that we get some results.”

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the importance of the team’s six-game homestand