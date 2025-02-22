A Battle on Broadway

Colorado Avalanche (33-22-2) @ Nashville Predators (19-28-7)

4 p.m. MT | Bridgestone Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (950 AM)

The Avalanche play their eighth back-to-back of the season with a two-game road trip beginning against the Nashville Predators.

Latest Result (COL): COL 5, EDM 4

Latest Result (NSH): BUF 4, NSH 6

Avalanche Warning

The Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 at Rogers Place on February 7th. Nathan MacKinnon had four points and Cale Makar recorded three points. MacKinnon opened the scoring on the power play at 9:48 of the first with his 21st goal of the season via a left-circle wrist shot. Edmonton tied the game with a power-play goal of their own scored by Leon Draisaitl at 10:39 of the first. At 11:46 of the first, Makar scored his 21st tally of the year with a right-circle wrist shot off the rush. The Oilers responded with a goal scored by Corey Perry to tie the game at 12:22 of the opening frame. Scoring his 23rd goal of the year, Artturi Lehkonen put the Avs up 3-2 at 18:08 of the first with a one-timer from the low slot set up by MacKinnon’s saucer pass.

At 6:39 of the middle frame, Makar scored his 22nd of the year and second of the game with a short-handed tally set up by Parker Kelly’s takeaway and assist. The Oilers cut the Avs’ lead in half with a power-play goal by Perry at 7:48 of the second period. With his second of the game, Draisaitl tied the game at 15:59 of the middle frame, sending the teams into the third period deadlocked at four. At 15:38 of the third, Martin Necas scored his 20th goal of the year and gave the Avs a 5-4 lead with a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle set up by MacKinnon. With the victory, the Avalanche improved to 33-22-2 and won four of five games heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in points (87) and assists (66).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Makar is first in points (63) and goals (22) while being tied for third in assists (41).

A Marty Party

Necas is eighth in the NHL in assists (44).

History

In 98 previous regular-season meetings against the Predators, the Avalanche are 43-41-14. This season, Colorado is 2-1-0 against Nashville, winning in Denver on November 11th and December 14th and losing in Nashville on November 2nd. The teams have met twice in the playoffs, with the Avs winning 4-0 in the 2022 First Round en route to winning the Stanley Cup.

Scoring Against the Sabres

The Predators beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-4 at Bridgestone Arena on February 8th. In the first period, the Predators jumped out to a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Tommy Novak at 6:57 and Brady Skjei at 9:26. The Sabres answered with a pair of first-period goals from Bowen Byram at 15:21 and Rasmus Dahlin at 18:25. In the middle frame, Nashville regained its two-goal lead after tallies from Filip Forsberg at 14:31 and Skjei at 15:13. At 17:43 of the middle frame, Alex Tuch cut Buffalo’s deficit in half. In the third period, Forsberg scored his second of the game at 6:58 to give Nashville a 5-3 lead before Dylan Cozens made it 5-4 with a power-play goal at 12:30. Jonathan Marchessault put Nashville up 6-4 with an empty-net goal at 19:24 of the third period.

Making Moves in the Music City

MacKinnon has posted 46 points (19g/27a) in 37 regular-season games against the Predators in addition to 12 points (8g/4a) in 10 playoff games.

In 14 regular-season games against Nashville, Makar has recorded 23 points (6g/17a) as well as 10 points (3g/7a) in four playoff games.

Devon Toews has registered 11 points (3g/8a) in 15 regular-season games against the Predators in addition to five points (3g/2a) in four playoff games.

Broadway’s Best

Forsberg leads Nashville in points (53), goals (21) and assists (32).

Marchessault is second on the Predators in points (44), tied for second in goals (17) and third in assists (27).

Roman Josi is third on the Predators in points (37) and second in assists (28).

A Numbers Game

3

Since entering the NHL, Makar leads all defensemen with three seasons of at least 20 goals.

500

Miles Wood is scheduled to play in his 500th NHL game on Saturday.

24.49

Necas has the fastest maximum speed of any player this season, posting a burst of 24.49 miles per hour.

Quote That Left a Mark

"Pick up where we left off. We’ve been trying to build something here for quite some time."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the message to the team entering the final 25 games of the season