A Monday Matinee with Minnesota

Minnesota Wild (27-15-4) @ Colorado Avalanche (28-18-1)

1 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

In the second of three-consecutive Central-Division matchups, the Avalanche host the Minnesota Wild. Monday marks the second of four meetings between the teams this season, as they’ll meet in Denver on February 28 and in St. Paul on March 11.

Minnesota will likely be without its leading scorer, Kirill Kaprizov, who hasn’t played since December 23 due to an injury.

Dominating Dallas

The Avalanche’s offense erupted for six goals as they beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Saturday at Ball Arena. Cale Makar and Jonathan Drouin each posted the 100th goals of their careers while Artturi Lehkonen scored twice and Casey Mittelstadt recorded three points.

Dallas’ Matt Duchene opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 3:24 of the first period. What happened next could be described as an avalanche of Colorado goals. Scoring his ninth goal of the season and first since December 31, Mittelstadt tied the game at 13:07 of the first period with a shot from the right doorstep. At 10:31 of the second period, Makar gave the Avs a 2-1 lead on the power play with his 14th goal of the season and the 100th of his career via a wrist shot from the point. With the goal, Makar became the fastest active defenseman to score 100 goals and the sixth fastest blueliner in league history.

The Burgundy and Blue took a 3-1 lead at 11:56 of the middle frame when Lehkonen scored his 17th goal of the season with a right-circle wrist shot. Joining the 100-career goal club, Drouin scored his fourth of the season with a wicked wrist shot from the high slot at 18:30 of the second period. With his second goal of the game and 18th of the season, Lehkonen gave the Avs a 5-1 lead at 8:13 of the third via a shot from the left doorstep. Lehkonen’s second goal of the game was set up Mittelstadt’s incredible cross-ice feed. Jason Robertson answered for Dallas with a goal at 11:08 of the third and a power-play tally at 11:47 of the final frame. At 13:13 of the final frame, Makar scored his second of the game and 15th of the season from the right doorstep to give the Avs a 6-3 lead. Earning the win in net, Scott Wedgewood played in his first game back from injury, stopping 26 of the 29 shots he faced.

Making Their Mark

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in points (73) and assists (56).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Makar is first in points (52), tied for first in goals (15) and second in assists (37). His 37 assists are tied for eighth among all NHL skaters.

Moose Crossing

Mikko Rantanen is sixth in the league in points (63), tied tied for sixth in assists (38) and seventh in goals (25).

History

In 126 previous regular-season matchups, the Avalanche are 64-47-15 against the Wild including five-straight victories against Minnesota. Earlier this season, the Avs won 6-1 in St. Paul on January 9.

Defeat in Nashville

The Wild lost 6-2 to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. Minnesota’s David Jiricek opened the scoring at 6:23 of the first before Nashville took a 2-1 lead after goals from Colton Sissons at 8:22 and Filip Forsberg at 17:29 of the opening frame. In the second period, Nashville scored twice with goals from Steven Stamkos at 54 seconds and Fedor Svechkov at 2:07. Matt Boldy scored Minnesota’s second goal of the game at 2:28 of the third, but the Predators responded with a goal from Filip Forsberg at 16:20 and Brady Skjei’s empty-net tally at 18:11.

Avs Gone Wild

MacKinnon has posted 61 points (22g/39a) in 48 regular-season games against the Wild in addition to 10 points (2g/8a) in seven playoff games.

In 22 games against the Wild, all in the regular season, Makar has registered 21 points (5g/16a).

Rantanen has recorded 39 points (16g/23a) in 35 regular-season games against Minnesota.

Where the Wild Things Are

Boldy is second on the Wild in points (41) and goals (18) while ranking tied for second in assists (23).

Marco Rossi is third in points (40) and goals (17) while his 23 assists are tied for second.

Mats Zuccarello is fourth on the team in points (33), goals (11) and assists (22).

A Numbers Game

13

Lehkonen’s 13 even-strength goals since the start of December are the most in the NHL.

+74

Since December 1, Devon Toews (+21), Lehkonen (+20), Makar (+17) and MacKinnon (+16) make up the four-best plus/minus ratings in the league, combining for a +74 rating.

12

Makar’s 12 multi-goal games since 2019-20 are the second most among NHL defensemen.

Quote That Left a Mark

"You're watching one of the best defensemen that's ever played the game. There's no question."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on Cale Makar's impressive performance and resiliency against the Stars