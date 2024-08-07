Eagles Hire Zaba, Weiss

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has named Matt Zaba the Goaltending Coach and Kim Weiss the Video Coach of the organization’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Colorado Eagles.

“We’re excited to add Matt and Kim to the Eagles coaching staff,” said Avalanche Assistant General Manager and Eagles General Manager Kevin McDonald. “Both individuals bring strong coaching and playing backgrounds and will be valuable additions to Head Coach Aaron Schneekloth’s staff.”

Zaba, 41, spent the last seven seasons with the USHL’s Tri-City Storm as the club’s goaltending coach. During his tenure, Tri-City produced three different USHL Goaltenders of the Year and compiled a 237-128-24-19 regular-season team record from 2017-24. Additionally, two Storm goaltending alumni Zaha coached went on to be selected in an NHL Draft. Prior to joining the Storm, Zaba spent two seasons as a Volunteer Assistant Coach with Colorado College from 2015-17.

A native of Yorkton, Saskatchewan, Zaba played eight seasons of professional hockey as a goaltender from 2007-15 and appeared in one game for the New York Rangers on Jan. 23, 2010. The netminder played 66 AHL games with the Hartford Wolf Pack over parts of the 2008-10 campaigns and suited up in 31 ECHL contests from 2007-10. Zaba concluded his pro playing career with a two-year run in the Italian Hockey League from 2010-12, winning the championship in 2011-12, and the ICE Hockey League, Austria’s highest pro league, from 2012-15.

Zaba played collegiately at Colorado College from 2003-07. He was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the eighth round (231st overall) in the 2003 NHL Draft.

Weiss, 35, was a guest coach for the Avalanche in 2023-24 where she assisted in the last two Avalanche Development Camps, part of the 2023 Training Camp and periodically throughout the 2023-24 regular season. Outside the Avs’ organization, she most recently served as an Assistant Coach for the Trinity College Men’s Hockey program in 2023-24 where the team finished as the NCAA DIII runner-up. Prior to coaching at her alma matter, Weiss’ coaching career includes stints with the NAHL’s Maryland Black Bears and AAA Washington Pride programs in various capacities.

Weiss is a member of the National Hockey League Coaches Association Female Coaches Program and has been a featured speaker in the organization’s mentorship program. She is involved with USA Hockey’s player development camps in the summer as well as the Coaching Education Program. Kim is a USA Hockey Level 5 certified coach and graduated from Georgetown Visitation School in Washington, DC.

The Potomac, Md., native played college hockey at Trinity College from 2007-11, serving as team captain as a junior and senior. She was a first-team All-American and NESCAC Player of the Year as a senior in 2010-11. As a junior, she helped guide the Bantams to an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time in program history. Weiss was a four-time All-NESCAC honoree and remains the program’s all-time leading scorer.