Devon Toews and NHLPA Goals & Dreams Donate 25 Sets of Hockey Equipment to United Heroes League

The National Hockey League Players’ Association, in conjunction with the Colorado Avalanche, and Kroenke Sports Charities, has announced a donation of 25 complete sets of new hockey equipment from NHLPA Goals & Dreams and Avalanche defenceman Devon Toews to the United Heroes League.

“I’m proud we’re giving 25 sets of hockey equipment from NHLPA Goals & Dreams to such deserving local children from the United Heroes League. By adding to their hockey experience, we hope they can fully enjoy playing the game we all love,” said Devon Toews, NHLPA member and Colorado Avalanche defenceman.

The donation from Toews and NHLPA Goals & Dreams will be directed to children, ages 8-12 years old, who are affiliated with the military charity program. The complete sets of Bauer hockey equipment will be directed towards youth affiliated with the UHL from seven different hockey associations in Colorado.

“We are so excited the kids will all be receiving a new complete set of hockey gear thanks to Devon Toews and NHLPA Goals & Dreams, a new hockey stick thanks to Bauer hockey, and a personalized stall in the Avs’ locker room for these heroic youngsters thanks to our friends at the Avalanche, followed by a first-class hockey clinic on the ice at Ball Arena,” said Shane Hudella, President & Founder of United Heroes League, “The parents of the children represent both the U.S. and Canadian Forces, with over 300 years of combined military service and over 40 years of deployment time overseas. It’s a truly special group and we are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone involved.”

Today’s donation was announced by Toews at Ball Arena where he surprised the children in attendance for a meet and greet followed by an on-ice clinic.