Panthers shut out Avalanche, hand them 4th straight loss

Bobrovsky makes 35 saves, Barkov scores 1st goal in 19 games for Florida

CA-2324-web-away-Recap-16x9 (6)
By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves, and the Florida Panthers handed the Colorado Avalanche their fourth straight loss, 4-0 at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

The shutout was Bobrovsky’s third of the season and 41st of his NHL career.

Aleksander Barkov scored his first goal in 19 games and had two assists for the Panthers (33-15-4), who have won six of their past seven. Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, and Matthew Tkachuk had two assists.

Alexandar Georgiev made 39 saves for the Avalanche (32-17-4). Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon left the game midway through the third period after falling face-first onto the ice behind the Florida net.

Verhaeghe put the Panthers ahead 1-0 at 10:19 of the first period when he followed up his own rebound with a backhand.

Sam Reinhart made it 2-0 at 16:56 with his NHL-leading 22nd power-play goal. He one-timed a shot in the slot off a pass from Tkachuk, who has assisted on 16 of Reinhart’s power-play goals.

Eetu Luostarinen pushed the lead to 3-0 at 17:52 of the second period, scoring on a rebound in the slot.

Barkov scored his first goal since Dec. 16 at 9:20 of the third for the 4-0 final after taking a pass from Verhaeghe in the slot following a Colorado turnover.

Despite having only the one goal, Barkov has 22 points in his past 19 games.

