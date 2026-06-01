Avalanche Signs Novosyolov

Goaltender Inks Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

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By Colorado Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the team has signed goaltender Nikita Novosyolov to a two-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2026-27 campaign. 

Novosyolov, 21, spent the bulk of 2025-26 with the VHL’s Gornyak-UGMK in Eurasia’s second-highest professional league. While there, he suited up in 40 regular-season games and logged a 22-10-8 record, a 2.10 goals-against average, a .932 save percentage and three shutouts. The 6-foot-2, 172-pound netminder ranked in the VHL’s top-10 in wins (6th) and Sv% (T-10th). In postseason play, Novosyolov got the net in 11 contests and turned in a .924 Sv%, a 2.76 GAA and a 4-7 record.

The Krasnoturinsk, Russia, native also suited up in three KHL games for Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg this past season, his first career showings in Eurasia’s highest pro league. 

Novosyolov has competed for the Avtomobilist program for the last four seasons. He’s registered a 36-15-13 career record in the VHL with a 2.16 GAA, a .932 Sv% and six shutouts over 67 games from 2023-26 along with a 5-7 clip, a 2.76 GAA and a .922 Sv% in 13 VHL Playoff showings. Novosyolov also played 79 regular-season games in Eurasia’s junior circuit (MHL) and compiled a 39-26-7 record, a 2.34 GAA, a .925 Sv% and eight shutouts from 2022-25.

Awards and honors that Novosyolov has taken home include being tabbed the VHL Rookie of the Month for March of 2025. He was an MHL All-Star that campaign, and the season before that he was selected as the MHL (East) Goaltender of the Month for November. 

Novosyolov has been teammates with Avalanche prospect Nikita Ishimnikov in the Avtomobilist system since 2022-23.

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