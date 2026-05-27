Avalanche Falls 2-1 to Golden Knights in Game Four of Western Conference Final

Blackwood Makes 24 Saves for Colorado

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By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Defeat on the Road

The Avalanche lost 2-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Four of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. Gabriel Landeskog scored for Colorado, Martin Necas and Nazem Kadri posted assists, while Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced in net. 

How It Happened

Mark Stone opened the scoring for the Golden Knights at 4:42 of the first period with a breakaway goal.

At 14:15 of the third period, Cole Smith gave Vegas a 2-0 lead with a net-front redirection.

While the Avs' net was empty, Landeskog put Colorado on the board at 17:57 of the third period with his sixth goal of the playoffs via a redirect from the slot.

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