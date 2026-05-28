In Memory of 1996 Stanley Cup Champion Claude Lemieux

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By Colorado Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Statement from Joe Sakic on the passing of 1996 Stanley Cup champion Claude Lemieux:

"We are devastated to learn of Claude’s passing. “Pepe” was a terrific hockey player, a fierce competitor and a champion in every way. He was also a loyal friend who would do anything for his teammates and someone you could always count on. Most importantly he was a wonderful family man and there is nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with his grandchildren. Today is a very sad day for the Avalanche family and Claude will be greatly missed by all of us who had the privilege of knowing him. On behalf of the entire Avalanche organization, we send our love and prayers to Deborah and the Lemieux family. Gone but never forgotten. Rest in peace my friend."

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