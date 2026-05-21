Avalanche Alumni, University of Denver Alumni to Face Off at Magness Arena on August 23rd

Game Marks Second Annual Matchup Between Alumni Squads

CA_2526_AvsAlumni_Weekend_1920x1080
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

This summer, the Avalanche Alumni and DU Alumni will play at Magness Arena on the campus of the University of Denver on August 23rd at 5 p.m. MT. This is the second annual alumni game between the teams, as the DU alumni won 8-7 in a shootout in last year’s contest. This year’s lineup promises to deliver with many famous Avs like Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg and Milan Hejduk returning from last year’s game. 

Tickets for the game will be available at ColoradoAvalanche.com/BackToHockey starting today, May 21 at noon. 

The event helps the Colorado Alumni Association support numerous nonprofits through its philanthropic giving and scholarship program. 

Last year, the Avalanche alumni boasted a lineup that included Forsberg and Hejduk, while Sakic, Adam Foote and Michel Goulet served as coaches. On the ice, John-Michael Liles scored twice for the Avalanche Alumni, while Hejduk, Andrew Cogliano, Darren Helm, Dan Hinote and Peter Mueller each added a tally for Colorado.

News Feed

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Western Conference Final Schedule

Avalanche Falls 4-2 to Golden Knights in Game One of Western Conference Final

Clash in Colorado

Avalanche Faces Golden Knights in Star-Studded Western Conference Final

Avalanche’s Depth Played Huge Factor in Round Two Series Win Against Wild

Kulak's Overtime Winner Completes Avalanche's Three-Goal Comeback, Sends Colorado to Western Conference Final with 4-3 Game Five Victory Over Wild

Wednesday Against the Wild

Avalanche Highlights End-of-Season Awards

MacFarland Voted Finalist for Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award

Kelly's First-Career Playoff Goal is the Game Winner as Avalanche Defeats Wild 5-2 in Game Four to Take 3-1 Series Lead

Monday in Minnesota

Avalanche Falls 5-1 to Wild in Game Three

Saturday Night Showdown

Nathan MacKinnon Voted Hart Trophy Finalist

Cale Makar Voted Norris Trophy Finalist

Brock Nelson Voted Selke Trophy Finalist

MacKinnon's Three-Point Night Leads Avalanche Past Wild 5-2 in Game Two to Take 2-0 Series Lead

Game Two Tilt