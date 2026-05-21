Avalanche Alumni, University of Denver Alumni to Face Off at Magness Arena on August 23rd

This summer, the Avalanche Alumni and DU Alumni will play at Magness Arena on the campus of the University of Denver on August 23rd at 5 p.m. MT. This is the second annual alumni game between the teams, as the DU alumni won 8-7 in a shootout in last year’s contest. This year’s lineup promises to deliver with many famous Avs like Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg and Milan Hejduk returning from last year’s game.

Tickets for the game will be available at ColoradoAvalanche.com/BackToHockey starting today, May 21 at noon.

The event helps the Colorado Alumni Association support numerous nonprofits through its philanthropic giving and scholarship program.

Last year, the Avalanche alumni boasted a lineup that included Forsberg and Hejduk, while Sakic, Adam Foote and Michel Goulet served as coaches. On the ice, John-Michael Liles scored twice for the Avalanche Alumni, while Hejduk, Andrew Cogliano, Darren Helm, Dan Hinote and Peter Mueller each added a tally for Colorado.