Game Four Fight

Leading the Way

All Hail Cale

Cale Makar is tied for first in goals (4) among NHL defensemen.

Marty Party

Necas ranks tied for fifth in the NHL in assists (11).

Toewser Laser

Among NHL blueliners, Toews is fourth in points (11), while ranking tied for fourth in assists (9) and tied for ninth in goals (2).

Series History

The Avalanche and Golden Knights have met in one previous playoff series, with Vegas defeating Colorado in six games in Round Two in 2021. Additionally, the teams played a seeding round-robin contest in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Lamp Lighting Against the Golden Knights

Makar has posted seven points (1g/6a) in eight playoff games versus the Golden Knights, in addition to 14 points (5g/9a) in 20 regular-season contests against Vegas.

Kadri has registered four points (1g/3a) in four playoff contests against Vegas, along with 21 points (11g/10a) in 31 regular-season games versus the Golden Knights.

Toews has recorded seven points (1g/6a) in nine playoff games versus the Golden Knights, in addition to nine points (4g/5a) in 23 regular-season contests against Vegas.

Scoring in Southern Nevada

Mitch Marner leads the Golden Knights in points (21), while ranking second in assists (14) and third in goals (7).

Jack Eichel leads Vegas in assists (16) and ranks second in points (18).

Pavel Dorofeyev and Howden are tied for the team lead in goals (10), while ranking third and tied for fourth in points, respectively.

A Numbers Game

81

With his goal on Sunday, Landeskog posted his 81st-career playoff point and tied Peter Stastny for the seventh most in franchise history.

32

Colorado’s 32 shots on goal per game on the road in the playoffs are the second most among remaining teams.

9

Among remaining teams, the Avalanche’s nine first-period goals against are tied for the fewest in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

“There [are] a lot of people out there that would be giving up a lot to be in this position to have a chance. [It] starts with one game. That’s what it comes down to. Taking every little detail, not taking anything for granted, knowing that everything matters and the margin for error is razor thin.”

-- Brock Nelson on the challenges of balancing the emotions of facing elimination