Avalanche Falls 4-2 to Golden Knights in Game One of Western Conference Final

How It Happened

Vegas opened the scoring at 12:29 of the second period when Dylan Coghlan scored via a shot from the high slot.

Pavel Dorofeyev doubled the Golden Knights' lead with a power-play goal at 15:03 of the second period via a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle.

The Golden Knights took a 3-0 lead at 1:34 of the third period when Brett Howden scored via a shot from the right doorstep off the rush.

Nichushkin put the Avalanche on the board at 5:54 of the third period with his second goal of the playoffs via a between-the-legs shot from the doorstep off set up by Ross Colton's feed.