Clash in Colorado

Series-Clinching Comeback

The Avalanche came back from down 3-0 to defeat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in overtime in Game Five of Round Two on May 13th at Ball Arena to advance to the Western Conference Final. Parker Kelly, Jack Drury, Nathan MacKinnon and Brett Kulak scored the goals for Colorado. Minnesota’s Marcus Johansson opened the scoring at 34 seconds of the first period via a left-circle one-timer. Nick Foligno doubled the Wild’s lead at 11:03 of the first period via a backhand shot from the doorstep off the rush. Minnesota took a 3-0 lead when Foligno scored his second goal of the game via a shot from the left doorstep at 15:56 of the first period. Kelly put the Avs on the board at 11:00 of the middle frame with his second goal of the playoff via a deflection from the right slot on Brent Burns’ right-point shot. Colorado cut its deficit in half when Drury scored his second goal of the playoffs via a redirection from the slot on Devon Toews’ point shot at 16:27 of the third period. With the Avs’ net empty, MacKinnon scored his seventh goal of the playoffs and tied the game at 18:37 of the third period via a left-circle shot. The Avalanche won the game at 3:52 of overtime when Kulak scored his first goal of the playoffs via a right-circle one-timer set up by Martin Necas’ feed.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon is tied for third in the NHL in goals (7) and tied for eighth in points (13).

Marty Party

Necas is tied for sixth in the NHL in assists (10).

Toewser Laser

Among NHL defensemen, Toews is seventh in points (8), tied for fifth in assists (6) and tied for eighth in goals (2).

Series History

The Avalanche and Golden Knights have met in one playoff series, with Vegas defeating Colorado in six games in Round Two in 2021. Additionally, the teams played a seeding round-robin contest in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Success in SoCal

The Golden Knights defeated the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 in Game Six of Round Two at Honda Center on Thursday to advance to the Western Conference Final. In the first period, Vegas took a 3-0 lead after Mitch Marner scored at 1:02, Brett Howden added a shorthanded goal at 8:30 and Shea Theodore lit the lamp on the power play at 17:19. In the middle frame, Mikael Granlund put the Ducks on the board with a power-play goal at 12:46. Pavel Dorofeyev gave the Golden Knights a 5-1 lead after third-period goals at 2:52 and 13:32.

Lighting the Lamp Against the Golden Knights

MacKinnon has posted seven points (3g/4a) in seven playoff games against the Golden Knights, in addition to 30 points (8g/22a) in 31 regular-season contests.

Necas has recorded 12 points (5g/7a) in 13 regular-season contests against Vegas.

Brent Burns has registered nine points (3g/6a) in 13 playoff games against the Golden Knights, in addition to 16 points (5g/11a) in 32 regular-season contests.

Scoring Leaders in Las Vegas

Marner leads the Golden Knights in points (18) while ranking second in assists (11) and third in goals (7).

Dorofeyev leads Vegas in goals (9) while ranking third in points (11).

Jack Eichel leads the Golden Knights in assists (14) and ranks second in points (15).

A Numbers Game

4.11

Colorado leads the NHL with 4.11 goals per game in the playoffs.

+10

Necas’ +10 on-ice even-strength goal differential in the playoffs is tied for the second highest in the NHL.

7

Among remaining playoff teams, Colorado’s seven third-period goals against are the second fewest in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

“I think you have to have all facets of your game in order to beat them. They’re gonna be a good team defensively. They’re gonna be stingy. You’re gonna have to earn everything you get. And then offensively, for them, they’re gonna take it to you. They’re gonna throw pucks to the paint. They’re gonna drive hard to the net. They’re gonna find little holes. They have enough talent to score when needed. Like I said, every decision is important. Every little play [is important], because you give one easy one up, and you might not get one the whole night because they don’t make a mistake or whatever it may be. It’ll be one of those good playoff matchups where it’s gonna be hard defending and hard offense.”

-- Josh Manson on facing the Golden Knights