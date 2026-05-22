Back at Ball for Game Two

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon is tied for third in the NHL in goals (7) while ranking tied for seventh in points (14).

Marty Party

Martin Necas ranks tied for seventh in the NHL in assists (10).

Toewser Laser

Among NHL defensemen, Toews is tied for fifth in assists (7) while ranking tied for sixth in points (9) and tied for eighth in goals (2).

Series History

The Avalanche and Golden Knights have met in one playoff series, with Vegas defeating Colorado in six games in Round Two in 2021. Additionally, the teams played a seeding round-robin contest in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Scoring Against Vegas

MacKinnon has recorded eight points (3g/5a) in eight playoff games against the Golden Knights, in addition to 30 points (8g/22a) in 31 regular-season contests.

Landeskog has posted six points (3g/3a) in eight playoff contests against Vegas, along with six points (3g/3a) in 19 regular-season games.

Toews has registered five points (1g/4a) in seven playoff games against the Golden Knights, in addition to nine points in 23 regular-season contests.

Sin City Scorers

Mitch Marner leads the Golden Knights in points (19) while ranking second in assists (12) and third in goals (7).

Dorofeyev leads Vegas in goals (10) and ranks third on the team in points (12).

Jack Eichel leads the Golden Knights in assists (15) and ranks second on the team in points (16).

A Numbers Game

12

Colorado has posted an NHL-leading 12 third-period goals at home in the playoffs.

49

Since the 2020-21 season, MacKinnon’s 49 playoff points at home (22g/27a) are the third most in the NHL.

38

Toews’ 38 playoff assists since joining the Avs in 2020-21 are the fourth most among NHL defensemen in that span.

Quote That Left a Mark

“Well, we’re a good team. I think we have full confidence in our capabilities, and I don't think that really wavers depending on if you win or lose, especially early in a series.”

-- Nazem Kadri on maintaining confidence after Game One