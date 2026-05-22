Back at Ball for Game Two

Avalanche Hosts Golden Knights on Friday

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By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Vegas Golden Knights (9-4, P1) @ Colorado Avalanche (8-2, C1) 

6 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: ESPN, ESPN App | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM), Altitude Sports Radio App 

After a defeat in Game One, the Avalanche are back at it on Friday for Game Two of the Western Conference Final against the Golden Knights. 

Game One: VGK 4, COL 2

2025-26 Regular Season & Playoffs Head-to-Head Matchup

Vegas Golden Knights
Stat
Colorado Avalanche
2-1-1
Record
2-1-1
3.50
Goals For/Game
3.25
3.25
Goals Against/Game
3.50
2.25
Five-on-Five Goals For/Game
2.25
2.25
Five-on-Five Goals Against/Game
2.25
20%
Power Play %
22.22%
77.78%
Penalty Kill %
80%
26.25
Shots on Goal For/Game
33.75
33.75
Shots on Goal Against/Game
26.25
.904
Team Save %
.867

Defeat at Home 

The Avalanche lost 4-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game One of the Western Conference Final on Wednesday at Ball Arena. Valeri Nichushkin and Gabriel Landeskog scored goals for Colorado while Ross Colton, Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews all posted an assist. The Golden Knights opened the scoring at 12:29 of the second period when Dylan Coghlan scored via a shot from the high slot. At 15:02 of the middle frame, Pavel Dorofeyev gave Vegas a 2-0 lead with a power-play goal via a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle. Vegas made it 3-0 at 1:34 of the third period when Brett Howden scored a goal off the rush from the left doorstep. Nichushkin put the Avs on the board at 5:53 of the third period with his second goal of the playoffs via a between-the-legs shot from the doorstep set up by Ross Colton’s right-circle backhand feed. The Avalanche cut its deficit to one at 17:39 of the third period when Landeskog scored a six-on-four power-play goal with his fourth goal of the playoffs via a shot from the left doorstep set up by MacKinnon, who made an incredible pivot move above the right goal line to create space for himself before assisting the goal. Nic Dowd gave Vegas a 4-2 lead with an empty-net goal at 19:15 of the third period.

Game One By the Numbers

Vegas Golden Knights
Stat
Colorado Avalanche
4
Goals
2
2
Five-on-Five Goals
1
28
Shots on Goal
38
1/2
Power Play
1/3
2/3
Penalty Kill
1/2
23
Blocked Shots
11
7
Takeaways
4

Leading the Way 

Nate the Great 

MacKinnon is tied for third in the NHL in goals (7) while ranking tied for seventh in points (14). 

Marty Party 

Martin Necas ranks tied for seventh in the NHL in assists (10).  

Toewser Laser 

Among NHL defensemen, Toews is tied for fifth in assists (7) while ranking tied for sixth in points (9) and tied for eighth in goals (2). 

Series History 

The Avalanche and Golden Knights have met in one playoff series, with Vegas defeating Colorado in six games in Round Two in 2021. Additionally, the teams played a seeding round-robin contest in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.   

Scoring Against Vegas 

MacKinnon has recorded eight points (3g/5a) in eight playoff games against the Golden Knights, in addition to 30 points (8g/22a) in 31 regular-season contests. 

Landeskog has posted six points (3g/3a) in eight playoff contests against Vegas, along with six points (3g/3a) in 19 regular-season games. 

Toews has registered five points (1g/4a) in seven playoff games against the Golden Knights, in addition to nine points in 23 regular-season contests. 

Sin City Scorers 

Mitch Marner leads the Golden Knights in points (19) while ranking second in assists (12) and third in goals (7). 

Dorofeyev leads Vegas in goals (10) and ranks third on the team in points (12). 

Jack Eichel leads the Golden Knights in assists (15) and ranks second on the team in points (16). 

A Numbers Game 

12 

Colorado has posted an NHL-leading 12 third-period goals at home in the playoffs. 

49 

Since the 2020-21 season, MacKinnon’s 49 playoff points at home (22g/27a) are the third most in the NHL. 

38 

Toews’ 38 playoff assists since joining the Avs in 2020-21 are the fourth most among NHL defensemen in that span. 

Quote That Left a Mark 

“Well, we’re a good team. I think we have full confidence in our capabilities, and I don't think that really wavers depending on if you win or lose, especially early in a series.” 

-- Nazem Kadri on maintaining confidence after Game One

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