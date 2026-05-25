Avalanche Falls 5-3 to Golden Knights in Game Three of Western Conference Final

Mark Stone put the Golden Knights on the board at 19 seconds of the middle frame with a power-play goal via a shot from the right doorstep.

The Golden Knights made it 3-2 when William Karlsson scored from the right slot at 4:05 of the second period.

Vegas tied the game at 12:46 of the second period when Keegan Kolesar scored from the doorstep.

Tomas Hertl gave the Golden Knights a 4-3 lead at 8:21 of the third period via a backhand shot from the slot off the rush.

The Golden Knights took a 5-3 lead when Brett Howden scored an empty-net goal at 19:01 of the third period.