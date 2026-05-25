Avalanche Falls 5-3 to Golden Knights in Game Three of Western Conference Final

Landeskog, Kadri, Drury Score for Colorado

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By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Defeat in Las Vegas

The Avalanche lost 5-3 to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Three of the Western Conference Final on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. Gabriel Landeskog, Nazem Kadri and Jack Drury scored for Colorado, while Devon Toews posted two assists.

How It Happened

Landeskog opened the scoring at 3:21 of the first period with his fifth tally of the playoffs when he capitalized on a net-front rebound created by Devon Toews' drive to the goal off the rush after he raced after Nathan MacKinnon's backhand defensive-zone clear.

Colorado doubled its lead at 7:03 of the first period when Kadri scored his third goal of the playoffs via a left-slot shot off the rush set up by a backhand feed from Necas, who received Josh Manson's stretch pass to begin the scoring chance.

At 13:15 of the opening frame, Drury scored a shorthanded goal to give the Avs a 3-0 lead with his goal third tally of the playoffs via a backhand finish on a breakaway after picking up a loose puck in the neutral zone.

Mark Stone put the Golden Knights on the board at 19 seconds of the middle frame with a power-play goal via a shot from the right doorstep.

The Golden Knights made it 3-2 when William Karlsson scored from the right slot at 4:05 of the second period. 

Vegas tied the game at 12:46 of the second period when Keegan Kolesar scored from the doorstep. 

Tomas Hertl gave the Golden Knights a 4-3 lead at 8:21 of the third period via a backhand shot from the slot off the rush.

The Golden Knights took a 5-3 lead when Brett Howden scored an empty-net goal at 19:01 of the third period.

Next Up

The Avalanche faces the Golden Knights on the road in Game Four of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday at 7 p.m. MT on ESPN, the ESPN App, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM and the Altitude Sports Radio App.

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