City Council Approves Transformative 55-Acre Development Around Ball Arena

DENVER (Monday, October 21, 2024) – The transformational redevelopment project that will create a new residential and commercial district around Ball Arena can now move forward after Denver City Council approved a series of rezoning, development agreements, and service plan ordinances Monday evening. Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE), which owns the Arena as well as its championship tenants the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche, has proposed a 10- to 12-million-square-foot development on the 55-acre property that would give Downtown Denver thousands of new high-rise residential units, at least 18% of which would be restricted for much-needed affordable housing. The plan also calls for 10 acres of green space, including a signature three-acre central park, and four pedestrian bridges connecting the development to adjacent neighborhoods.

The redevelopment of what is now an expanse of parking lots will increase Downtown Denver’s developable square footage by 40%, while adding new entertainment, dining, leisure, and wellness options to the city’s already vibrant downtown. The stretch of land from I-25, adjacent to Empower Field at Mile High, to Speer Blvd., creates a corridor of pedestrian-friendly spaces connecting three major sporting venues – Empower Field, Ball Arena, and Coors Field.

Monday’s City Council vote was the culmination of a years-long process that included a level of community input unprecedented for a major development project in Denver. A legally binding Community Benefits Agreement, negotiated between KSE and stakeholders from the nearby communities, assures that the concerns and needs of local citizens are being addressed and met now and at every stage in the future.

The Ball Arena Community Benefits Agreement Committee (BACBAC) was comprised of representatives from several organizations, including: Auraria/Central Platte Valley RNO, Auraria Higher Education Campus, Community College of Denver, CU Denver Community Collaborative Research Center, Denver American Indian Commission, Denver Housing Authority, Denver Streets Partnership, Downtown Denver Partnership, Fresh Start Inc., La Alma/Lincoln Park Neighborhood, Lower Downtown Neighborhood Association, Sun Valley Community Coalition, and WORKNOW.

Among the highlights of the Community Benefits Agreement:

  • At least 18% of all new housing units will be affordable housing, including a significant portion that must have two or more bedrooms to accommodate families.
  • At least 20% of all businesses that lease on the property will be women- or minority-owned.
  • At least 20% of permanent jobs on-site, as well as construction jobs, will be prioritized for residents of low-income Denver neighborhoods.
  • At least $5 million will be spent on public art, with 25% to Denver-based artists and 25% to other Colorado-based artists.
  • At least 5,000-square-feet will be committed to community art space.
  • Bike and pedestrian paths will connect the new district to the rest of the city, including the planned 5280 Trail.

For more details about the future of the new neighborhood around Ball Arena, visit ksearenadevelopment.com.

Statement from E. Stanley Kroenke, Owner/Chairman, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

“Nearly 25 years ago, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment was founded with the purchase of the iconic building now known as Ball Arena, as well as two beloved teams, the Denver Nuggets and the Colorado Avalanche. This was the realization of a dream to establish a global sports and entertainment organization and use the power of sport to invest in communities and advance these industries.

“Now with our third team, the Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena has become synonymous with an unbeatable home court, ice and turf advantage and, more importantly, with championships. Through all the trophies and banners, it is the passion and dedication of our amazing fans that turn these moments into memories. I am very proud of all that we have accomplished here together and grateful to the incredible coaches, players and the thousands of people who have worked at Ball Arena since its inception and serve as the heartbeat of this building.

“Thanks to tonight’s decision by the Denver City Council, it is an honor to share that Ball Arena will not only continue to be home to our wonderful teams, but also will serve as the anchor of an entirely new neighborhood. This development will create thousands of jobs and new opportunities for many and will be part of the vibrant transformation we see across downtown Denver.

“Thanks to Mayor Johnston, the City Council and the people of Denver for trusting us with such an important project. On behalf of me, Josh, and my family, and all of us at Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, we look forward to working with the community to help shape the future of this magnificent city for years to come.”

Statement from Mayor Mike Johnston, City of Denver

“This project will help transform downtown Denver’s economic vitality, vibrancy, and affordability. The collaboration between the city and the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment team and their community outreach and engagement has been a remarkable and years-long effort. We are grateful for Stan Kroenke’s vision and his long-term investment in the future of Denver that makes this possible. The redevelopment will be a catalyst for Denver’s vibrancy by increasing the access and connection of the Ball Arena area development to the rest of downtown, adding an early learning center, thousands of units of housing including over 1,000 that are affordable, and ensures that our Nuggets and Avalanche will continue thrilling Denver fans in a world-class sports district in the heart of our city until at least 2050.”

Statement from Councilwoman Jamie Torres, Denver City Council, District 3

“This investment goes beyond sports, it’s about creating a hub for families and community and providing opportunities for small businesses. Thanks to the Ball Arena Community Benefit Advisory Committee who worked diligently to create more accessible and affordable spaces for all residents.”

Statement from Councilwoman Amanda P. Sandoval, Denver City Council President

“Developments through community partnerships are crucial in ensuring Denver’s commitment to equitable growth, creating affordable housing, and local jobs. When I was first elected in 2019, I began conversations about the Ball Arena site. I’m proud we’ve arrived at this point – with a project that benefits all Denverites, sports fans and the next seven generations.”

