City Council Approves Transformative 55-Acre Development Around Ball Arena

Statement from E. Stanley Kroenke, Owner/Chairman, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

“Nearly 25 years ago, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment was founded with the purchase of the iconic building now known as Ball Arena, as well as two beloved teams, the Denver Nuggets and the Colorado Avalanche. This was the realization of a dream to establish a global sports and entertainment organization and use the power of sport to invest in communities and advance these industries.

“Now with our third team, the Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena has become synonymous with an unbeatable home court, ice and turf advantage and, more importantly, with championships. Through all the trophies and banners, it is the passion and dedication of our amazing fans that turn these moments into memories. I am very proud of all that we have accomplished here together and grateful to the incredible coaches, players and the thousands of people who have worked at Ball Arena since its inception and serve as the heartbeat of this building.

“Thanks to tonight’s decision by the Denver City Council, it is an honor to share that Ball Arena will not only continue to be home to our wonderful teams, but also will serve as the anchor of an entirely new neighborhood. This development will create thousands of jobs and new opportunities for many and will be part of the vibrant transformation we see across downtown Denver.

“Thanks to Mayor Johnston, the City Council and the people of Denver for trusting us with such an important project. On behalf of me, Josh, and my family, and all of us at Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, we look forward to working with the community to help shape the future of this magnificent city for years to come.”

Statement from Mayor Mike Johnston, City of Denver

“This project will help transform downtown Denver’s economic vitality, vibrancy, and affordability. The collaboration between the city and the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment team and their community outreach and engagement has been a remarkable and years-long effort. We are grateful for Stan Kroenke’s vision and his long-term investment in the future of Denver that makes this possible. The redevelopment will be a catalyst for Denver’s vibrancy by increasing the access and connection of the Ball Arena area development to the rest of downtown, adding an early learning center, thousands of units of housing including over 1,000 that are affordable, and ensures that our Nuggets and Avalanche will continue thrilling Denver fans in a world-class sports district in the heart of our city until at least 2050.”

Statement from Councilwoman Jamie Torres, Denver City Council, District 3

“This investment goes beyond sports, it’s about creating a hub for families and community and providing opportunities for small businesses. Thanks to the Ball Arena Community Benefit Advisory Committee who worked diligently to create more accessible and affordable spaces for all residents.”

Statement from Councilwoman Amanda P. Sandoval, Denver City Council President

“Developments through community partnerships are crucial in ensuring Denver’s commitment to equitable growth, creating affordable housing, and local jobs. When I was first elected in 2019, I began conversations about the Ball Arena site. I’m proud we’ve arrived at this point – with a project that benefits all Denverites, sports fans and the next seven generations.”

About Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

Denver-based Kroenke Sports & Entertainment is one of the world’s leading ownership, entertainment and management groups. As owners and operators of the Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Mammoth (NLL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), Ball Arena, Paramount Theatre and Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, KSE’s sports and entertainment assets are second to none. Additional properties under the KSE umbrella include Altitude Sports & Entertainment, the 24-hour regional television network, KSE Radio, Outdoor Sportsman Group, and Altitude Authentics, the company’s official retail provider.

-KSE-