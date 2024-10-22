City Council Approves Transformative 55-Acre Development Around Ball Arena

DENVER (Monday, October 21, 2024) – The transformational redevelopment project that will create a new residential and commercial district around Ball Arena can now move forward after Denver City Council approved a series of rezoning, development agreements, and service plan ordinances Monday evening. Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE), which owns the Arena as well as its championship tenants the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche, has proposed a 10- to 12-million-square-foot development on the 55-acre property that would give Downtown Denver thousands of new high-rise residential units, at least 18% of which would be restricted for much-needed affordable housing. The plan also calls for 10 acres of green space, including a signature three-acre central park, and four pedestrian bridges connecting the development to adjacent neighborhoods.
The redevelopment of what is now an expanse of parking lots will increase Downtown Denver’s developable square footage by 40%, while adding new entertainment, dining, leisure, and wellness options to the city’s already vibrant downtown. The stretch of land from I-25, adjacent to Empower Field at Mile High, to Speer Blvd., creates a corridor of pedestrian-friendly spaces connecting three major sporting venues – Empower Field, Ball Arena, and Coors Field.
Monday’s City Council vote was the culmination of a years-long process that included a level of community input unprecedented for a major development project in Denver. A legally binding Community Benefits Agreement, negotiated between KSE and stakeholders from the nearby communities, assures that the concerns and needs of local citizens are being addressed and met now and at every stage in the future.
The Ball Arena Community Benefits Agreement Committee (BACBAC) was comprised of representatives from several organizations, including: Auraria/Central Platte Valley RNO, Auraria Higher Education Campus, Community College of Denver, CU Denver Community Collaborative Research Center, Denver American Indian Commission, Denver Housing Authority, Denver Streets Partnership, Downtown Denver Partnership, Fresh Start Inc., La Alma/Lincoln Park Neighborhood, Lower Downtown Neighborhood Association, Sun Valley Community Coalition, and WORKNOW.
Among the highlights of the Community Benefits Agreement:
- At least 18% of all new housing units will be affordable housing, including a significant portion that must have two or more bedrooms to accommodate families.
- At least 20% of all businesses that lease on the property will be women- or minority-owned.
- At least 20% of permanent jobs on-site, as well as construction jobs, will be prioritized for residents of low-income Denver neighborhoods.
- At least $5 million will be spent on public art, with 25% to Denver-based artists and 25% to other Colorado-based artists.
- At least 5,000-square-feet will be committed to community art space.
- Bike and pedestrian paths will connect the new district to the rest of the city, including the planned 5280 Trail.
For more details about the future of the new neighborhood around Ball Arena, visit ksearenadevelopment.com.