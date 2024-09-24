Casey Mittelstadt Excited Heading into First Full Season with Avalanche

Entering his first training camp with the Avalanche with a new three-year contract, Casey Mittelstadt is looking forward to staying in Colorado.

“After getting here last year and getting to know the guys and kind of learn what this place is about,” Mittelstadt said, “I was definitely excited to get it done. [I] definitely told my agent to make this quicker rather than longer.”

The 2024 trade deadline acquisition recorded10 points (4g/6a) in 18 regular-season games in addition to nine points (3g/6a) in 11 Playoff games with Colorado.

In the off-season, Mittelstadt said he focused on his conditioning, adding that he thought it was good until he had to chase players like Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Mikko Rantanen, and Devon Toews around the ice.

“The thing that stands out to me, is these guys can skate forever,” Mittelstadt said.

Despite playing just 29 games in an Avalanche sweater, Mittelstadt has made a positive impression on Head Coach Jared Bednar.

“He’s an intelligent player so he picks up on the systematic stuff right away,” Bednar said.

Bednar also noticed the work that Mittelstadt put in during the summer.

“I think he’s another guy that had a big off-season when it comes to conditioning and what he needed to do in order to take his game to another level,” Bednar said.

Mittelstadt said that Bednar understands how he plays and is excited to learn from him.

“More than anything,” Mittelstadt said, “I want to really learn the system in depth. And I think last year I learned a lot, but there’s still so much to learn.”

Despite playing just 29 games with the Avalanche, Mittelstadt isn’t lacking comfort. He said his time here last season helped him get to know some of his teammates as well as the system.

“Honestly,” Mittelstadt said, “that side of it, more than anything, is very important.”

With the first part of his first training camp with the Avalanche under his belt, Mittelstadt said that comfort will help him hit the ground running.