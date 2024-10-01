After Busy Summer, Calum Ritchie Takes on First NHL Training Camp

After not taking part in on-ice activities at last year’s training camp due to injury, Calum Ritchie hit the ice last week for the 2024 training camp.

“It’s awesome,” Ritchie said. “I’m so glad I’m able to be out there with the guys. It’s just a great experience to be out there and I’m just learning so much from everyone.”

Entering training camp, Ritchie had a busy summer. He went to Development Camp, the University of Denver Camp, Rookie Camp, and the Rookie Tournament.

Notably, Special Assistant to the GM, Andrew Cogliano asked Nathan MacKinnon to bring him to Vail to train with several NHLers including MacKinnon, Josh Manson, Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.

“It was awesome being on the ice with those guys,” Ritchie said. “Those are guys that I watched growing up and idolized, so it was really cool being able to meet them and see what they’re like off the ice and also on the ice, see their habits, so it was really good for me.”

MacKinnon said Ritchie impressed him, and the other players there took notice.

“Guys at the camp are—they didn’t know who he was—but they’re asking, ‘How old is that kid?’ ‘Where’d he play last year?’” MacKinnon said.

Ritchie also said that training with other NHLers in Vail helped him prepare for this training camp.

“Being on the ice with those guys, obviously you don’t want to feel out of place and you gotta keep up,” Ritchie said.

In this training camp, Ritchie will have the opportunity to impress the organization and make his case to make the opening night roster. Head Coach Jared Bednar said that while Ritchie’s status will ultimately be up to President of Hockey Operations Joe Sakic and General Manager Chris MacFarland, he’ll want to do what’s best for Ritchie in the long term.

“If we see a role that he can fill and grow into throughout the course of the regular season, where he can make an impact on our team come playoff time, then, listen, I’m open to playing kids,” Bednar said.

Through two preseason games, Ritchie has posted an assist in addition to a highlight-reel goal and will look to continue to prove himself as the preseason continues.