Avalanche’s New Goalie Tandem Provides On-And-Off-Ice Boosts

Between November 30 and December 9, the Avalanche made a seismic change to their roster. In less than 10 days, they revamped their goaltending duo, making a pair of trades. On November 30, they acquired goaltender Scott Wedgewood from the Nashville Predators for goaltender Justus Annunen and a 2025 sixth-round pick. On December 9, the Avs acquired goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, forward Givani Smith, and a 2027 fifth-round pick from the San Jose Sharks for goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, forward Nikolai Kovalenko, a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Not only do the Avalanche hope this new duo performs well on the ice, but President of Hockey Operations Joe Sakic, General Manager Chris MacFarland and Head Coach Jared Bednar are looking for them to be character fits with the group.

“We felt that both Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood are home runs in that area,” MacFarland said.

On the ice, things have gone well for the team, in large part due to the play of their new goaltenders. On December 3, Wedgewood made his Avs debut in relief and made 22 saves as the Burgundy and Blue overcame a 4-0 deficit to win 5-4. Five days later, he recorded a 25-save shutout against the Devils in New Jersey on the second half of a back-to-back. To close out the team’s five-game road trip two days later, Wedgewood stopped 25 of 27 shots in a 6-2 win against the Penguins.

In his only start with the Avalanche so far, Blackwood stopped 37 of 39 shots and was the game’s first star in a 5-2 win over the Predators on Saturday, holding Nashville scoreless through the first 47:03 of the game.

Between his 20 appearances with the Sharks and the Avalanche, Blackwood has posted a .912 save percentage and a 2.95 goals-against average.

“We believe there’s some untapped potential in him,” MacFarland said. “As he’s growing as a goaltender. But we feel very excited to add him. He’s a big body. He’s athletic. We think he’s stylistically going to fit in really well with how we play.”

Overall, the Avalanche’s new duo have posted a 4-2-0 record, and the team enters Monday’s action in the Western Conference’s first wild card spot.

Blackwood said being traded to the Avalanche was a bit nostalgic, as he grew up an Avs fan and said Sakic was his favorite player. He added that he’s excited to be in Colorado and that his game is in a good place right now.

“I feel like I’m starting to get better and better as time goes [on],” Blackwood said. “So I feel like I’m hitting my stride, and I think that’s what this team needs and I’m excited to try and bring some solid goaltending.”

The Avalanche are looking for consistency in the goaltending position, and Blackwood said that’s something he’s been working on a lot recently.

“You’re not going to have those spectacular nights every single night,” Blackwood said. “But, as long as you’re bringing a B game at the worst, you can win.”

In terms of his personality, Blackwood said he always tries to be himself.

“If you ask anybody I’ve played with,” Blackwood said. “I’m always the same guy. [I’m] pretty outgoing. I just try and be myself and bring a good presence to the room. So far everywhere I’ve gone, people have seemed to appreciate it. So hopefully I can continue to bring that here.”

This is not the first time Blackwood and Wedgewood played on the same NHL team, as they both played for the New Jersey Devils in the 2021 season. Blackwood said Wedgewood is a great guy.

“[He’s] kind of like myself,” Blackwood said. “He’s outgoing, easy to talk to, friendly, [and] just brightens the mood a little bit. It’s just nice to have guys like that around. It makes every day a little bit better.”

With the Avalanche, Wedgewood has posted a 3-2-0 record with a .931 save percentage and a 1.92 goals-against average. Around the league, he’s earned a reputation as being great in the locker room. He said the players in the Avalanche locker room may not have spoken up as much as they have since he arrived.

“I think a lot of people started to say a little bit more once another voice is injected,” Wedgewood said. “And hopefully that’s kind of the vibe that they’ve gotten from me right now.”

With how grueling the season can be, said he tries to make his personality be a benefit in the locker room.

“[If] you're not having fun coming to the rink, you're not gonna be able to have fun on the ice,” Wedgewood said.

When the Avs acquired Blackwood, Wedgewood said he was excited and that the two goaltenders are friends. He added that even though neither goalie will give up the net, they’ll be each other’s biggest fan.

“Whatever the rotation may be, I want to help,” Wedgewood said.