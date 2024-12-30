Looking Back: Top Avalanche Moments of 2024

MacKinnon Scores OT Winner to Give Avs First Win of 2024-25 (October 18)

The Avalanche began the 2024-25 season in unfamiliar territory. They were 0-4-0 and 0-3-0 at home to start the season. In their fifth game of the season, they faced the Anaheim Ducks at Ball Arena. After the first period, the Avs trailed 2-0, but thanks to a goal from Casey Mittelstadt and two tallies from Ross Colton, Colorado lead 3-2 late in the third. With Anaheim having an extra attacker with their goalie pulled Troy Terry scored for the Ducks to tie the game with 13 seconds left in regulation, and the teams headed to overtime. With less than a minute in overtime, MacKinnon entered the offensive zone down the left side, skated towards the middle of the ice and sent a shot from the slot that trickled in past Anaheim's Lukas Dostal. The win marked the Avs' first win of the season and the beginning of a five-game win streak. The team's first win of the season also meant the debut of their new post-win tradition, the big hat.