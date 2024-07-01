Avalanche Signs Calvin de Haan

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has signed defenseman Calvin de Haan to a one-year contract for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The Carp, Ontario, native appeared in 59 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning last season, recording 10 points (3g/7a). He dressed in his 600th career regular-season game on Dec. 14 at Edmonton and went on to skate in one postseason contest for the Lightning.

Selected by the New York Islanders in the first round (12th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, de Haan has appeared in 632 career NHL games with the Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks and Lightning. He has notched 141 points (24g/117a) during his NHL career while adding five points (1g/4a) in 38 Stanley Cup Playoff contests.

The left-shot defenseman made his NHL debut on Dec. 15, 2011 vs. Dallas a member of the Islanders and went on to play parts of six seasons in New York. His best offensive campaign came in 2016-17 with the Islanders, when he registered 25 points (5g/20) while appearing in all 82 games. He signed a four-year contract as a free agent with Carolina on July 3, 2018 and was traded to the Blackhawks on June 25, 2019. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound blueliner re-joined the ‘Canes on a one-year deal for 2022-23 before signing a one-year deal with Tampa Bay on July 2, 2023.

Prior to turning pro, de Haan played three seasons for the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League from 2008-11. Internationally, de Haan won a silver medal with Canada at the 2017 IIHF World Championship and at both the 2010 and 2011 IIHF World Junior Championship.