Avalanche Sign Scheel

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed goaltender Adam Scheel to a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Scheel, 25, started the 2024-25 season with the Avalanche’s ECHL affiliate, the Utah Grizzlies, and posted a 5-11-2 record with a 3.97 goals-against average and .883 save percentage in 18 appearances. He joined the parent club’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Colorado Eagles, in late December and in 11 outings has registered an 8-1-2 clip, 2.61 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The netminder recorded back-to-back shutouts on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 against the Grand Rapids Griffins, stopping all 55 shots he faced.

The Lakewood, Ohio, native has split his professional career between the Eagles, Texas Stars and Chicago Wolves (AHL) and the Grizzlies and Idaho Steelheads (ECHL) from 2020-25. In American League games, the goaltender has posted a 36-36-22 record, 2.91 goals against average and a .905 save percentage in 98 appearances. In 61 ECHL games, Scheel has registered a .915 save percentage, 2.60 goals-against average with a 36-22-2 record. During the 2022-23 season with Idaho, he paced all ECHL netminders with a 1.97 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage to earn a selection to the league’s Second All-Star team and help the Steelheads capture the Brabham Cup as regular season champions.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound, goaltender spent three seasons at the University of North Dakota from 2018-21 and registered a 52-18-5 record, adding a .916 save percentage and a 1.95 goals-against average in 78 games. He was named NCHC Goaltender of the Year and helped the Fighting Hawk capture the NCHC championship in 2020-21 after posting a 20-4-1 record, 1.74 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage.

Internationally, Scheel represented his country at the 2017 IIHF U-18 World Junior Championship and won the gold medal.