Avalanche Sign Felhaber

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Tye Felhaber to a two-year contract for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

Felhaber, 26, has collected 13 points (8g/5a) in 23 contests with the Avalanche’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Colorado Eagles in 2024-25. He paces the Eagles in goals, is tied for fifth in points and ranks fifth in shots on goal (47) through Colorado’s first 23 games of the campaign. The first-year Eagle has tallied two multi-goal games, including a 2g/2a performance on Nov. 29 which is his AHL single-game career-high for points.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward has suited up in 187 AHL games with the Eagles, Milwaukee Admirals, Syracuse Crunch, Texas Stars and Laval Rocket over parts of the 2017-25 seasons; the forward has registered 67 points (33g/34a) in that span. He set single-season career-highs in the AHL in 2023-24 with 50 games, 10 goals and 13 assists. Additionally, Felhaber has competed in four career Calder Cup Playoff games, all coming last season, and he chipped in one assist with Milwaukee.

The Pembroke, Ontario, native also has competed in 71 career ECHL games where he compiled 83 points (26g/57a) and was an All-Star in 2022-23. Prior to turning pro, Felhaber played five OHL seasons with the Saginaw Spirit and Ottawa 67’s from 2014-19. He was named to the 2018-19 OHL Second All-Star Team after a 109-point season (59g/50a) in 68 games for the 67’s and went on to lead all OHL skaters with 17 playoff goals that spring.

Felhaber signed a minor league contract with the Avalanche on Aug. 12, 2024.