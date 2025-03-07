Avalanche Sign Aamodt

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenseman Wyatt Aamodt to a two-year contract through the 2026-27 season.

Aamodt, 27, has totaled 13 points (3g/10a) in 51 contests in 2024-25 with the Avalanche’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Colorado Eagles, to rank tied for fourth among Eagles’ blueliners in both points and assists. He also enters the weekend with a career-best +32 rating that leads all AHL skaters in that category.

The Hermantown, Minn., native has collected 45 career AHL points (12g/33a) across the 2021-25 seasons, all with Colorado, after signing with the parent club on April 12, 2022. He posted career-highs in assists (15) and points (18) during his first full campaign with the Eagles (2022-23) and added his first career game-winning goal on Nov. 19, 2022 vs. Coachella Valley. Aamodt has appeared in 18 career Calder Cup Playoff games with Colorado and added one point (1a).

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot, 201-pound defenseman spent four years at Minnesota State University (Mankato) from 2018-22 and tallied 29 points (10g/19a) in 123 collegiate matchups, serving as team captain during his senior season. He recorded career-highs during his senior year in goals (6), assists (6) and net rating (+21) while skating in a personal-best 41 games to help the Mavericks capture the Mason Cup (CCHA Championship). Aamodt also won the WCHA championship as a freshman during the 2018-19 season after posting six points (1g/5a) in 36 games.

Aamodt spent time with the Chicago Steel and Lincoln Stars in the USHL from 2015-18 and recorded 46 points (5g/41a) in 115 games. The blueliner added 19 points (1g/18a) in 53 outings with Chicago in 2016-17 to help the club capture the USHL Clark Cup as league champions.