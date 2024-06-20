Avalanche Announces 2024-25 Preseason Schedule

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today its preseason schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

The Avalanche will play a total of six exhibition games, three at home and three on the road. The Avs will face a total of three opponents – Dallas, Utah and Vegas – over the six-game schedule with a home-and-home setup against all of them. Colorado opens the exhibition season at home against Dallas on Sept. 23, the second straight campaign the Avalanche have hosted their preseason opener.

All six games can be heard on Altitude Sports Radio, 92.5 FM or 950 AM. The sixth and final game can also be heard across the Altitude Radio Network. Local and national television broadcast information will be announced at a later time.

Single-game tickets for the preseason and regular season will be made available for purchase when the 2024-25 schedule is announced at a later date. Partial Deposits are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting nhl.com/avalanche/tickets.