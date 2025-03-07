Avalanche Acquire Coyle From Boston

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the team has acquired forward Charlie Coyle and a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Casey Mittelstadt, forward William Zellers and a conditional second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Coyle, 33, has appeared in 64 games for the Bruins this season, collecting 22 points (15g/7a). The 15 tallies rank fourth on the Bruins, and his 22 points check in at eighth on the club. Coyle joins the Avalanche having scored in two of his last four games.

A native of East Weymouth, Mass., Coyle has registered 472 points (187g/285a) over 931 career games with the Bruins and Minnesota Wild. He set career-highs in goals (25) and points (60) last season while suiting up in all 82 games for Boston, which included his lone career hat trick on Nov. 9. Over his 13 seasons, Coyle has produced two 20-plus goal campaigns (also 2015-16) and two seasons eclipsing 50 points (18g/38a in 2016-17). He’s appeared in every game in seven of his previous 12 NHL seasons and currently holds the NHL’s eighth-longest active “Iron Man” streak of 310 consecutive games dressed.

Coyle has also skated in 119 career Stanley Cup Playoff contests, chipping in 52 points (25g/27a). After being acquired at the 2019 Trade Deadline by Boston, Coyle set career-highs in games played (24), goals (9) and assists (7) that postseason to help guide the Bruins to a Stanley Cup Final appearance. Every team Coyle has played for in the NHL has qualified for the postseason. The 12 straight seasons in the playoffs is the second-longest streak among active players, one behind Ryan Reaves’ 13 straight.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound forward also played one season in the AHL for Houston Aeros in 2012-13, registering 25 points (14g/11a) in 47 games. Prior to turning pro, Coyle played for Boston University over parts of the 2010-12 seasons and later joined the QMJHL’s Saint John Sea Dogs where he won the league championship in 2011-12 and was tabbed QMJHL Playoffs MVP after contributing 34 points (15g/19a) in 17 postseason games.

On an international stage, Coyle represented Team USA at the 2015 IIHF World Championship and earned a bronze medal. He also took home bronze at the 2011 World Junior Championship.

Coyle was originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the first round (28th overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft.

Mittelstadt totaled 44 points (15g/29a) in 81 games with the Avalanche following his acquisition at the 2024 Trade Deadline. He also dressed in all of Colorado’s 11 playoff games in 2024, pitching in nine points (3g/9a). Zellers was selected by the Avalanche in the third round (76th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft and currently plays for the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers.