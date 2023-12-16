Avalanche Acquire 2024 Draft Pick from Seattle in Exchange for Tomas Tatar

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for forward Tomas Tatar.

Tatar, 33, skated in 27 games with the Avalanche and registered nine points (1g/8a) in 2023-24, ranking tied for 10th on the team in points. The forward skated in his 800th career game on Nov. 22 vs. Vancouver. Tatar signed a one-year contract with the club on September 12, 2023.

The Ilava, Slovakia native has recorded 212 goals and 464 points (212g/252a) in 810 career NHL games with the Avalanche, New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights and Detroit Red Wings. He has also dressed in 52 career playoff contests, recording 13 points (7g/6a).

Tatar was originally selected by Detroit in the second round (60th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.