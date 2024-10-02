13TH ANNUAL GIVESPORTS EQUIPMENT DRIVE REACHES NEW MILESTONES

The Ball Arena campus was alive with activity on September 21st as community members generously donated new and gently used sports equipment at the 13th annual giveSPORTS Equipment Drive, presented by Colorado Honda Dealers.

Hosted by Kroenke Sports Charities and benefiting A Precious Child, this year’s drive collected an impressive 12,570 pieces of sports gear to support nearly 10,000 local children. Additionally, monetary donations for A Precious Child’s giveSPORTS scholarship program included a generous $5,000 contribution from Colorado Honda Dealers.

Representatives from the Colorado Avalanche were on hand to support the event and greet donors. Mascot Bernie, Avalanche Ice Patrol, Community Ambassador Rick Berry, and Avalanche Studio Analyst Mark Rycroft distributed pre-season ticket vouchers to donors while assisting in the unloading and sorting of sports equipment.

On September 27th, A Precious Child distributed the donated sports equipment to 23 Colorado non-profit agencies, ensuring that local children, whose families might otherwise be unable to afford sports equipment, could participate in athletic activities.

This year’s event marked a significant milestone. Since its inception, the giveSPORTS Equipment Drive has served over 100,000 children, with more than 300,000 pieces of sports equipment donated.

A Precious Child accepts sports equipment donations year-round. To learn more, visit https://apreciouschild.org/givesports/.

Special thanks to Denver7 for their promotion and coverage of the 13th annual giveSPORTS Equipment Drive: