Lettieri scores in 3rd, Wild end Senators winning streak at 5

Shaw and Matt Boldy also scored for the Wild (36-29-9), who have won two of three and moved within six points of the Los Angeles Kings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves.

“The big thing is we came out with the two points,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “We got some depth scoring. Lots of things to clean up, but to find a way to win was obviously the most important thing here coming down the stretch.”

Drake Batherson and Jakob Chychrun each had a goal and an assist for the Senators (33-37-4) who hadn’t lost since March 21 (5-2 against the St. Louis Blues). Joonas Korpisalo made 17 saves.

“When you look at the goals they got, we beat ourselves,” Ottawa coach Jacques Martin said. “We gave them the goals and they didn’t give much either, both our goals were on the power play. I didn’t think we got on the inside, we didn’t drive the net and with a goaltender like Fleury, you got to get in front of him. He sees the puck, he’s a good netminder so you got to have more traffic and got to have better opportunities.”