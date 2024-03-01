Game Recap: Predators 6, Wild 1

Connor Dewar scored for the Wild (28-26-6), who have lost consecutive games. Filip Gustavsson made 25 saves.

“I think at some point we created some chances, but they scored on their chances, and we don’t,” Wild forward Mats Zuccarello said. “Obviously, we’re disappointed in here. We come in here and we want to play a good game in an important game. I think it’s important that we don’t get too down. There’s still a lot of games to play.”

Dewar gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 9:51 of the first period on a shot from the slot on a rebound that beat Saros on the blocker side.

“I thought from a competitive standpoint, we weren’t close to where we needed to be in a lot of areas of the ice,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “You could arguably say tonight we got what we deserved. We didn’t put enough into the game that gives you a chance to win this time of the year.”

Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators to make it 1-1 at 10:40 of the first period on a redirection of a pass from Josi.

Cole Smith gave the Predators a 2-1 lead eight seconds later on a loose puck in the crease after he got around Wild defensemen Declan Chisholm and Jonas Brodin.

“It was just kind of a little bouncing puck in the neutral zone,” Smith said. “I was able to kind of stay on it. When it got to the front of the net, the puck happened to be right there for me. Thankfully, it was there.”