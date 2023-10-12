News Feed

Minnesota Wild Announces Partnership with Custom One 101223

Minnesota Wild Recalls Dakota Mermis from Iowa 101223

Projected Lineup vs Panthers 101223

WILD ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PENTAIR

Becoming Wild Season 13

Minnesota Wild Season Preview 101123

Green Carpet Event 101023

Kirill Kaprizov Alternate Captain Announcement

Strike It Wild 100923

Minnesota Wild Opening Night Roster 100923

Game Recap Wild vs Stars 100723

Projected Lineup vs Dallas 100723

Minnesota Wild Signs Ryan Hartman to Contract Extension 100723

Projected Lineup at Chicago 100523

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 25 100423

Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 31

Minnesota Wild Signs Marcus Foligno to Contract Extension

Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster

Minnesota Wild Announces Extension of Partnership with iHeartMedia Minneapolis to Broadcast Games on KFAN 100.3 FM

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced an extension of its partnership with iHeartMedia Minneapolis’ KFAN, The Twin Cities Sports Leader, to broadcast all preseason, regular season and Stanley Cup Playoff games on 100.3 FM through the 2027-28 season. KFAN is currently in its 13th season as the official radio flagship home of the Minnesota Wild.

“KFAN and iHeartMedia have been fantastic partners for the last 12 seasons, providing the State of Hockey with engaging and extensive coverage of our team,” said Matt Majka, Chief Executive Officer of Minnesota Sports and Entertainment. “We’re thrilled Wild fans will continue to enjoy the tremendous programing KFAN provides for another five years.”

The extension will feature continued coverage of every Wild game, including a pre-game and postgame show on the station’s website www.kfan.com/listen and the iHeartRadio App, the leading all-in-one streaming music and live radio podcast app. KFAN will also continue to host “Wild Weekly” and “Wild Fanline” after select games. In addition, “Beyond the Pond” will air every Saturday at 10 a.m., beginning December 30. Full promotional support will also be provided on KFAN’s sister stations including: 101.3 KDWB, KOOL 108, Cities 97.1, K102, Twin Cities News Talk, FAN+, Hot 102.5 and BIN.

“The Wild organization is a great partner and we are excited to be broadcasting their games for the next five years,” said Greg Alexander, Market President for iHeartMedia. “With such a loyal fan base spanning the state, we see many opportunities to provide the information and coverage these loyal fans want.”

“We are thrilled to continue the amazing partnership with the Minnesota Wild, “ said Kevin LeGrett, President of iHeartSports. “With this extension we will continue to build upon the innovative coverage of the team, incorporate streaming and podcasting elements as well as collaborate on events that will enhance the Wild’s brand throughout the country!”

iHeartMedia is the leading media outlet in the Minneapolis market with multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service – with more than 2 billion app downloads and more than 135 million registered users.

The Wild radio broadcast is also available on the Wild Mobile App, inside Xcel Energy Center at 95.7 FM and across the Minnesota Wild Radio Network, the largest network in the National Hockey League.