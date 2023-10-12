Minnesota Wild Announces Extension of Partnership with iHeartMedia Minneapolis to Broadcast Games on KFAN 100.3 FM

“KFAN and iHeartMedia have been fantastic partners for the last 12 seasons, providing the State of Hockey with engaging and extensive coverage of our team,” said Matt Majka, Chief Executive Officer of Minnesota Sports and Entertainment. “We’re thrilled Wild fans will continue to enjoy the tremendous programing KFAN provides for another five years.”

The extension will feature continued coverage of every Wild game, including a pre-game and postgame show on the station’s website www.kfan.com/listen and the iHeartRadio App, the leading all-in-one streaming music and live radio podcast app. KFAN will also continue to host “Wild Weekly” and “Wild Fanline” after select games. In addition, “Beyond the Pond” will air every Saturday at 10 a.m., beginning December 30. Full promotional support will also be provided on KFAN’s sister stations including: 101.3 KDWB, KOOL 108, Cities 97.1, K102, Twin Cities News Talk, FAN+, Hot 102.5 and BIN.

“The Wild organization is a great partner and we are excited to be broadcasting their games for the next five years,” said Greg Alexander, Market President for iHeartMedia. “With such a loyal fan base spanning the state, we see many opportunities to provide the information and coverage these loyal fans want.”

“We are thrilled to continue the amazing partnership with the Minnesota Wild, “ said Kevin LeGrett, President of iHeartSports. “With this extension we will continue to build upon the innovative coverage of the team, incorporate streaming and podcasting elements as well as collaborate on events that will enhance the Wild’s brand throughout the country!”