Minnesota Wild Announces Partnership with Flint Hills Resources

As part of the partnership, Flint Hills Resources will be the title partner of the Wild About Reading Program. Wild About Reading, presented by Flint Hills Resources, is a great way for students to stay engaged with reading at home or at school while participating in a reading program with a Minnesota Wild theme. This program allows parents, students and teachers to download weekly posters, reading logs and bookmarks from the comfort of their home. Additionally, teachers can use the reading logs to set weekly goals and distribute certificates of completion to students once they finish the four-week program. More information regarding the Wild About Reading program will be announced at a later date.

Additional elements of the partnership include in-arena signage, broadcast virtual signage and banner ads on www.wild.com.