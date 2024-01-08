SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced a multi-year partnership with Flint Hills Resources.
Minnesota Wild Announces Partnership with Flint Hills Resources
As part of the partnership, Flint Hills Resources will be the title partner of the Wild About Reading Program. Wild About Reading, presented by Flint Hills Resources, is a great way for students to stay engaged with reading at home or at school while participating in a reading program with a Minnesota Wild theme. This program allows parents, students and teachers to download weekly posters, reading logs and bookmarks from the comfort of their home. Additionally, teachers can use the reading logs to set weekly goals and distribute certificates of completion to students once they finish the four-week program. More information regarding the Wild About Reading program will be announced at a later date.
Additional elements of the partnership include in-arena signage, broadcast virtual signage and banner ads on www.wild.com.
About Flint Hills Resources
Flint Hills Resources is a leading refining company with operations primarily in the Midwest and Texas. The company operates the Pine Bend refinery in Rosemount, Minnesota, which is responsible for producing most of Minnesota’s gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel, as well as other essential products such as asphalt and heating fuels. Flint Hills Resources has a long history of community partnerships in Minnesota focused on education, environmental stewardship and public safety, For more information visit www.fhr.com.