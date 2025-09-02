Year in Review: Logan Cooley

In this series, we take a look back at different Mammoth players and their performances during the 2024-25 season!

Logan Cooley’s second season in the NHL brought new career highs and some fun off the ice. Let’s take a look back at his 2024-25 season.

On the Ice

Cooley was a significant contributor during his second NHL season. Through 75 games, he had 25 goals and 40 assists for 65 points. Seven of those goals were on the power play goals and the forward had 20 total power play points. Cooley set career-highs in all scoring categories, which showed growth in his sophomore season. When it came to how he stacked up against his teammates, Cooley had the third most goals, third most assists, and second most points on Utah’s roster. With points in 46 of his 75 games, he was a consistent offensive presence. Not too shabby for the 21-year-old.

In addition to his substantial role, Cooley hit some significant milestones during the 2024-25 campaign. On Nov. 18, 2024, against the Washington Capitals, Cooley played his 100th NHL game. On Apr. 2, 2025, against the Calgary Flames, Cooley tallied his 100th NHL career point with an assist. It was a strong second season for the forward, and one he looks to build off of going into year three.

U-S-A, U-S-A

After his strong season with Utah, Cooley extended his year when he represented the United States at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship. In his first senior men’s appearance with USA, Cooley played all ten games, scored four goals, and added eight assists for 12 points. He also helped USA win its first gold medal at this event since 1933.