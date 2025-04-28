Utah’s USA Players Have History Representing on International Stage

This year will be Keller’s third opportunity to play for Team USA at Men’s Worlds, and sixth world championship experience. Utah’s Captain played in the 2017 and 2019 editions of Men’s Worlds. In 2019, Keller scored two goals and added two assists for four points through eight games. In 2017, through eight games, Keller scored five goals and had two assists for seven points.

Keller won gold at the 2017 World Junior Championship, the top tournament for U20 men’s hockey players. With 11 points (3G, 8A) in seven games, Keller led the U.S. in points and assists. He finished third in points and second in assists out of all tournament skaters. He was named one of USA’s top-3 players and was on the Media All-Star Team.

Keller also has a gold medal (2015) and a bronze medal (2016) from the IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championships. In 2015, Keller scored four goals and had seven assists for 11 points in eight games. In 2016, Keller recorded 14 points (4G, 10A; 7 GP). His 10 assists led the tournament, and he finished second in points out of all skaters. Due to his strong performance, Keller was named MVP of the tournament, honored as one of USA’s top-3 players, and was on the Media All-Star Team for a second straight year.

As a member of USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, Keller has played in various international competitions like the Under-18 Five Nations Tournament, Under-18 Four Nations Tournament, Under-17 Five Nations Tournament and the Under-17 Four Nations Tournament.

The 2025 Men’s World Championship will be Cooley’s first-time representing USA at the senior men’s level. Cooley has an extensive resume playing international hockey with Team USA.

Cooley has played for two World Junior Championship teams, a fifth-place finish in 2022 and a bronze medal performance in 2023. In 2022, Cooley had two goals and four assists for six points through five games. In 2023, his seven goals and seven assists combined for 14 points through seven games. Cooley was named to the Media All-Star Team and was honored as a top-3 player for USA.

Cooley won a silver medal at the 2022 Under-18 Men’s World Championship and finished fifth at the 2021 Under-18 Men’s World Championship. In 2022, he had two goals and five assists for seven points. Cooley was named a top-3 player for USA, best forward of the tournament, and named to the Media All-Star Team. In 2021, he had two assists through five games. In addition to his world championship experience, Cooley has played in various tournaments with the NTDP like the 2021 Under-18 Five Nations tournament.

The 2025 Men’s World Championship will be Kesselring’s second time representing the United States on the international stage. His first time was last year at Men’s Worlds in Ostrava and Prague, Czechia. In 2024, Kesselring played seven games. He scored two goals and added an assist for three points. Kesselring’s second goal in USA’s game against Germany was the game winner.

The United States is looking for its first medal at the Men’s World Championship since 2021, when Team USA brought home bronze. The Americans have 13 total medals from the event: 8 bronze (2021, 2018, 2015, 2013, 2004, 1996, 1952, 1949), 4 silver (1950, 1939, 1934, 1931), and 1 gold (1933).